"We failed" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe posts emotional message on Instagram after Champions League loss against Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe took to Instagram to express his disappointment after the defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday (March 9).

The Ligue 1 side were knocked out of the competition at the R16 stage on Wednesday after a stunning Los Blancos comeback. They came back from being 2-0 down over one and a half legs to score three goals in the second half of the second leg. Mbappe scored both goals for PSG but was overshadowed by Karim Benzema's record-breaking hat-trick for Real Madrid.

The former shared a post on Instagram on Thursday. The caption of the post read:

"Difficult moment. The Champions League was a big objective for us, but we failed. The season isn't over and whatever happens to us we will remain united & determined until the last game of the season. Thanks to the fans who supported us and made the trip. ICI C'EST PARIS."

The tie seemed to be over in the favor of the Parisien side after Mbappe scored in the first half at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marquinhos' mistakes led to Benzema scoring the first and third goals for Madrid.

The Spanish club have been joined by Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals so far. The remaining set of R16 fixtures will take place next week.

Speculation of Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid from PSG gaining momentum

The 23-year-old Frenchman has been linked with the Spanish club since last season. Los Blancos reportedly also put in a bid of around £150 million for him, but PSG were quick to reject the offer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Mbappé Reminder. Paris Saint-Germain turned down €170m guaranteed plus €10m add-ons official proposal from Real Madrid on August 26, last summer. Reminder. Paris Saint-Germain turned down €170m guaranteed plus €10m add-ons official proposal from Real Madrid on August 26, last summer. ⭐️ #Mbappé https://t.co/EbDzvt8k58

Before the Champions League tie, there were rumors that Mbappe might look to sign a short-term contract with the Ligue 1 club. However, after the loss, speculation linking the forward with a move to the Spanish side has only increased.

The Paris-Saint Germain man has become a superstar in the last couple of years in the football world. Since his move to the Parisienne club in 2017 from AS Monaco, he has scored 157 goals and made 76 assists in all competitions. However, he is yet to win the Champions League. They reached the final in 2020 but lost to Bayern Munich in the final.

Hence, he might look to exit the club in order to win the competition and also win the Ballon d'Or eventually. Currently, Real Madrid look like the likeliest destination.

