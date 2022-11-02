"We fear something will happen to him" - Argentina defender worried PSG superstar Lionel Messi might get injured ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup 

Argentina defender Mauro Cetto has admitted that La Albiceleste are worried that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi will pick up an injury ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi, 35, will captain Argentina in Qatar in his final appearance at the quadrennial showpiece.

La Albiceleste kick-off their campaign against Saudi Arabia on 22 November and are placed alongside the Arabians, Mexico, and Poland in Group C.

Messi picked up a calf problem in PSG's 1-1 draw with Benfica at the Estadio da Luz in the Champions League on 5 October.

However, he returned to action in the Parisians' 1-0 win over Olympique Marseille on 16 October in Ligue 1.

Despite this, Cetto has revealed that Argentina are still fearful that Messi could become injured before the FIFA World Cup.

Cetto began by lavishing praise on the former Barcelona forward, who has bagged 12 goals and provided 13 assists in 14 appearances across competitions.

He told L'Equipe (via PSG Talk):

“What we saw last season was just a minimal version of him. Today, we see the real Messi. A much more complete player, who plays a few meters lower, but who scores and scores his teammates. […] He is again, for me, the best in the world."

Cetto then explained why Argentina are fearful that their captain may become injured before the FIFA World Cup:

“He’s a player who doesn’t tend to get injured a lot. But we fear that something will happen to him. Especially since this could be his last World Cup. We are all looking forward to these three matches with PSG being over.”

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk Full speech by Lionel Messi before the final against Brazil 🥹



“We are 45 days without our families, 45 days, boys, Dibu became father… father. I want to thank you for every day we spent together, it’s a pleasure for me to be with you….”



Full speech by Lionel Messi before the final against Brazil 🥹“We are 45 days without our families, 45 days, boys, Dibu became father… father. I want to thank you for every day we spent together, it’s a pleasure for me to be with you….” https://t.co/y5d3Pozl4N

Messi has earned 164 international caps for La Albiceleste, scoring 90 goals. He won the Copa America in 2021.

Lionel Messi and PSG are ignoring calls from Barcelona for the Argentina forward as he concentrates on 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi left Barca for PSG on a free transfer in 2021

Lionel Messi's current contract with PSG expires next summer and speculation has grown over whether he will leave the Parc des Princes.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that Barcelona are attempting to bring their former attacker back to the Nou Camp.

However, Messi and the Parisians are currently ignoring calls from the Catalan giants over a potential deal for the Argentine.

The veteran forward wants to concentrate on the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Lionel Messi really made Barcelona fans believe that winning 10 La Liga titles in 13 years is easy. Lionel Messi really made Barcelona fans believe that winning 10 La Liga titles in 13 years is easy. https://t.co/7nQ0MqQwNm

He became one of the greatest players of all-time during his spell at Barca, making 778 appearances, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists.

Lionel Messi left the Nou Camp in poignant circumstances when the Blaugrana were unable to afford a new contract for the Argentine.

