“We feel very sorry about him” – Pochettino confirms Chelsea are ‘working’ in the market to find replacement for Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has opened up about the club's transfer plans amidst a knee injury to Christopher Nkunku.

Nkunku was taken out of the friendly game against Borussia Dortmund after mere 22 minutes. The Blues' worst fears soon became a reality as it was revealed that the forward had suffered meniscus damage in his knee.

Consequently, the French international will be spending months on the treatment table, having undergone surgery. He is not expected to return to the Chelsea first team before January 2024.

Nkunku showed flashes of brilliance in the pre-season games, scoring three goals in four appearances. It was looking highly likely that he would play a crucial part in this new Chelsea setup before the said knee injury disrupted manager Pochettino's plans.

Talking to the press, the Argentinian coach addressed this unexpected calamity and expressed grief, saying (via Football.London):

"We feel very sorry about him. He was very important for us. Now it's about not to think too much about the injuries and to be positive about when he can be back with us as soon as possible."

The new Chelsea boss also gave some insights on how he plans to solve the issue:

"We are working in the market also, trying to find a solution, maybe short term, medium and long term to find the right profile for the team."

The Blues have already splashed €207 million (source: Transfermarkt) this summer. They have brought in the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Axel Diassi, Robert Sanchez, and of course, Christopher Nkunku among others.

They remain in contention for the signing of Moises Caicedo, despite Liverpool's last-minute efforts to hijack the deal.

Chelsea have a roster of injured players aside from Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku joins Noni Madueke, Benoit Badiashile, Armando Broja, and Wesley Fofana on the injury list at Stamford Bridge. That being said, Madueke and Badiashile are expected to make a return in August itself.

On the other hand, Fofana and Broja are expected to remain on the sidelines for long due to the extensive nature of their injuries. Fofana injured his knee prior to the commencement of the pre-season, which later turned out to be a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. He is most likely going to miss a big chunk of the 2023-24 season.

Chelsea's youth striker Broja encountered his ailment in a mid-season friendly against Aston Villa last season. He has been out of action ever since.