“We are fighting for everything” - Hansi Flick speaks up on Barcelona’s treble charge after setting up Clasico cup final against Real Madrid

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has kept his feet grounded despite his side remaining in the hunt for a treble as they prepare to face Real Madrid. Having edged out Atletico Madrid to reach the Copa del Rey final, the Blaugrana will face Los Blancos in what could be one of the three remaining El Clasicos this season.

Flick has worked wonders at Barca. They remain unbeaten in 21 games in all competitions and sit three points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of LaLiga. They are also preparing themselves for a Champions League quarter-final head-to-head with Borussia Dortmund in Europe.

Barcelona could potentially win the treble this season, and when asked about it, Hansi Flick said to the press (via Barca Universal):

“Thinking about the treble is all very well but we mustn’t focus on dreams. We have to look to the next game. It’s good that the players have confidence in themselves but my role is to make sure they give their best in every game.

“We are fighting for everything, we believe in that and we have the support of the players. We need the fans. It’s a good situation but we are still in it.”

For Barcelona to win more silverware, they need to get past Real Madrid along the way. They have another Clasico clash coming in the Copa del Rey final on April 26. There is also a league Clasico set for May 11 that could prove decisive for the La Liga title.

Andriy Lunin expected to miss Copa del Rey final vs Barcelona as Real Madrid sweat over goalkeeping crisis

Andriy Lunin could miss Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey final against Barcelona later this month. The Ukrainian goalkeeper, who has started in every round of the competition, has been struggling with a calf problem that could keep him out for as long as four weeks (via Football Espana).

That timeline would eliminate him from the final at La Cartuja on April 26. Madrid have not confirmed the full extent of the injury, but it is already feared that Lunin will miss their next match against Arsenal in the Champions League.

Real Madrid are facing a tactical problem against Barcelona, having lost both Clasicos this season. Lunin played the 4-0 loss at the Santiago Bernabeu in October 2024, but he did not partake in the Supercopa de Espana final, when they lost 5-2.

