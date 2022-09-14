“We are finally freed from the shackles”, “God loves me” – Liverpool fans celebrate as Jurgen Klopp drops one player from starting XI ahead of Ajax clash

Liverpool fans are celebrating Jurgen Klopp's decision to drop James Milner for their clash with Ajax in the Champions League on September 13 at Anfield.

Milner has drawn the ire of Reds fans throughout the start of the season for disappointing performances.

The veteran midfielder has been a regular starter due to injury issues to the likes of Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

However, Milner does not start against an Ajax side who are in scintillating form. The Amsterdam outfit are unbeaten in all competitions.

Klopp has rung the changes to take on the Eredivisie champions with Fabinho, Thiago and Harvey Elliot starting in midfield.

That selection has Reds supporters excited given the backlash Klopp has been receiving for fielding Milner and Jordan Henderson.

Alisson Becker starts in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgin van Dijk and Kostas Tsimkas in defense.

Alexander-Arnold was slammed for his performance in the Merseysider's demoralizing 4-1 defeat to Napoli last week.

The English right-back appears to be a lot more capable defensively with Matip beside him rather than Joe Gomez.

Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota start in attack. This means club-record signing Darwin Nunez starts on the bench for the second game in a row.

Nevertheless, Liverpool fans are thrilled to see Milner not in Klopp's starting XI. Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter:

Shanye🇮🇪 @Shanye_Grest @LFC No Milner on my fucking screen get in @LFC No Milner on my fucking screen get in

Liverpool need to bounce back from Napoli horror show

It was a night to forget for the Reds

Liverpool's 4-1 defeat to Napoli last week was perhaps one of the worst performances from the side ever since Klopp took in 2015.

The Reds were lethargic, devoid of ideas and lacked spirit which is concerning given the extraordinary past season they achieved.

Klopp's men lifted the FA Cup and Carabao Cup and were en route towards unprecedented quadruple success.

However, the start to the new season has been a stark contrast and the Merseysiders are lacking in confidence.

Tonight's game is the perfect opportunity to get the fans back onboard and backing the team to bounce back from their current poor run of form.

Ajax are no pushovers though, with new manager Alfred Schreuder really impressing at the helm.

The Amsterdam outfit thrashed Rangers 4-0 last time out and will be looking to pounce on any nervous hesitation in the Liverpool backline.

The likes of Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk will need to be at their best.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett