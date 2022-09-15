“We finally get to see Ronaldo in the strongest 11”, “Masterclass incoming” – Manchester United fans raise their hopes as Cristiano Ronaldo starts against Sheriff Tiraspol 

Manchester United fans are expectant of Cristiano Ronaldo as he starts in their UEFA Europa League clash away against Sheriff Tiraspol today (September 15).

The Portuguese ace has only started two games for the Red Devils in all competitions this season.

His first start came in the team's 4-0 away loss to Brentford in the Premier League.

The legendary No. 7 was part of United's starting XI in their 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad in the opening fixture of the UEFA Europa League last week.

However, the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Lisandro Martinez, and Raphael Varane didn't start that home game against Sociedad. This is the first time in a while that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is part of arguably the strongest possible Manchester United starting line-up.

The forward is yet to register a goal contribution so far this season. However, fans believe it's only a matter of time before he delivers a masterclass against FC Sheriff.

Here's how United fans reacted on Twitter after the team's starting line-up was announced:

FC Sheriff defeated Omonia 3-0 in their opening Europa League fixture on September 9. The Moldovan outfit also defeated Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League last season.

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to open his Manchester United goal tally for the season

As aforementioned, Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to scored a goal or provide an assist for Manchester United this season after seven games. To be fair to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, he came on as a substitute in five of those matches.

The 37-year-old will have a golden opportunity to open his tally for the season as he is part of a strong United line-up against FC Sheriff. A goal will also mark his first ever goal in the UEFA Europa League.

Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford was the subject of speculation throughout the summer but he eventually stayed put.

He scored 24 goals in 38 games in all competitions for an underwhelming United team last season, becoming their top scorer.

However, the club finished in sixth place in the Premier League last season. Hence, they couldn't qualify for the UEFA Champions League, a competition where Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer with 140 goals.

He will now look to help Manchester United conquer UEFA's Tier 2 competition.

