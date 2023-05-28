"We have to find that piece" - Xavi sends transfer warning to Barcelona board ahead of summer window

Xavi has admitted that Barcelona need to sign a replacement for Sergio Busquets. The manager added that he is not sure if they have one in La Masia and has suggested that the signing is vital for next season.

Busquets has confirmed that he will be leaving the club this summer. The Spaniard played his final match at Camp Nou on Sunday and Xavi has hinted that the midfielder will not feature in the final game of the season.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Mallorca, Xavi sent a message to the Barcelona board and urged them to sign a replacement.

"Whoever is the most complete, whoever is the best pivot to replace Busquets. We depend on fair play and the economic situation. The profile must be a very decisive player, a player who is strong to win duels and is intelligent, technically sound. [That's] the natural replacement for Busi."

He added that the club had a ready replacement for Busquets in the past, but might not have a similar profile now.

"Yes, there have been some. Samper, Oriol Romeu? Yaya Toure had to leave, a spectacular player. We've been lucky that Busquets has never been injured. Players eventually decide that they have to leave. Now it's time to find a replacement because we're not sure if we have one at home.

"We have to find that piece if we want to compete next year. It's fundamental. Busi has been vital this year, very important. We have to find a very important player, it is key to be able to compete next season."

Who are Barcelona targeting as Sergio Busquets' replacement?

Sergio Busquets

Barcelona have reportedly set sights on eight players as they hunt for Sergio Busquets' replacement. Martin Zubimendi, Guido Rodriguez, Ruben Neves, Sofyan Amrabat, and N'Golo Kante have been linked with the Catalan side so far.

The new name on the list was Arthur Vermeeren, who was added last week. Gerard Romero revealed on his Twitch channel that the 18-year-old Belgian is seen as a good addition to the squad by the sporting directors at the club.

Manchester United are also chasing the teenager, as they look to rebuild their squad. Reports suggest Royal Antwerp are in no hurry to sell the midfielder as he has a contract until 2026 at the club.

