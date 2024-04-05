"We have to find a way" - Jurgen Klopp explains what Liverpool need to do to get a positive result against Manchester United 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has told his side they must be at their best to get revenge over Manchester United this Sunday (April 7).

The Merseysiders head to their arch-rivals' Old Trafford top of the Premier League table. They hold a two-point lead over second-placed Arsenal with eight games remaining.

The Red Devils have endured a contrasting season to Klopp's Reds as they've fallen out of the top-four race. Erik ten Hag's side sit sixth, nine points off UEFA Champions League qualification.

However, Manchester United got the better of Liverpool the last time the two most successful English clubs in history met. They secured a remarkable 4-3 win (a.e.t) at Old Trafford in the FA Cup quarterfinals (March 17).

Klopp touched on that seven-goal thriller before Sunday's game and highlighted that it won't be able to go to extra time (via the club's official website):

"The story of the game, we spoke after the game about it – they started better, then we took over and we were really good that day but we didn't finish the situations off in extra-time. The good news is we will not have twice 15 minutes [of] extra-time. That was too much for us that day, we couldn't control it anymore and made mistakes we didn't make before at all. And United turned the game around."

Klopp is aware of the job Liverpool must do at Old Trafford where he thinks Manchester United perform as a top side:

"United is a top side playing at home, we all know that. But we cannot just tell, 'Let's do what we did from minute 15 to, I don't know, 70-something.' Football is not that easy. We have to find a way to cause United problems and they will try exactly the same. On that level, with this opponent, in this stadium, we better play a really good football game, to be honest, if we want something there."

Liverpool displaced Arsenal at the top of the Premier League on Thursday (April 4). The Anfield giants beat Sheffield United 2-1 at home but were made to work for their victory.

Manchester United prepared for their clash in the worst way possible. They suffered a last-gasp 4-3 loss away to Chelsea despite being 3-2 up in the 90+9th minute.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's cheeky joke on Manchester United facing Liverpool

Pep Guardiola might be supporting the Red Devils on Sunday.

The Red Devils can do their cross-city rivals Manchester City a favor by beating Liverpool. The Cityzens are third in the title race, three points behind Klopp's league leaders.

Pep Guardiola was asked whether he'd support Manchester United when they take on the Merseysiders. The City boss joked (via The Mirror):

"Always I support United!"

The Spanish tactician was pressed further on the legitimacy of that claim:

"Not really, but anyway…"

City have hoped to become the first team in English football history to win four consecutive titles. They will be in action on Saturday against Crystal Palace and have the opportunity to move level on points with Liverpool.

