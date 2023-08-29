"We are finished", "Every Chelsea fan celebrating" - Fans react as Manchester United submit proposal to sign Marc Cucurella

Manchester United have reportedly submitted a proposal to Chelsea to sign left-back Marc Cucurella on an initial loan deal but fans are bemused by the potential move.

The Athletic reports that the Red Devils are holding discussions with the Blues and talks are ongoing. Erik ten Hag's United are making their move for the Spaniard amid injuries to left-back duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Cucurella is reportedly viewed as a good fit for Ten Hag's system and he is the top choice to come in as an emergency left-back signing. The 25-year-old is yet to appear for Chelsea this season and Ben Chilwell is Mauricio Pochettino's preference.

The Spanish full-back arrived at Stamford Bridge from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for £56 million plus £7 million in add-ons. He joined off a superb debut season in England with the Seagulls in which he won the club's Player of the Year.

However, Cucurella's form took a dramatic dip last season with the west Londoners amid their poor campaign as a collective team. He featured 33 times across competitions, providing two assists. He was unable to gel well with many wingers including January signing Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Spanish defender's poor form stunned many given his performances at Brighton. However, he is yet to turn a corner with the Blues and Manchester United's interest has come as an even bigger surprise.

Ten Hag may be the coach to get Cucurella back to his best given he did so with Marcus Rashford who was enduring a lack of confidence. It remains to be seen if any permanent option will be included in the deal but the left-back will be keen to reignite his career.

Yet, one Manchester United fan isn't excited by the prospect of Cucurella joining the club:

"We are finished."

Another fan reckons the Stamford Bridge faithful are happy to see him depart:

"Every Chelsea fan celebrating."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the reports claiming that United are in ongoing discussions with the Blues for Cucurella:

Former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso turns down move to Manchester United

According to Marca's Luis Rojo, former Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has decided against a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils were interested in signing him on a two-year deal from Barcelona but he wants to see out the remaining year of his contract.

Alonso, 32, left Stamford Bridge last summer and joined the Blaugrana on a free transfer. He fared well in his debut campaign with the La Liga champions, scoring three goals in 37 games across competitions.

However, it appears that Alejandro Balde is ahead of the veteran defender in the pecking order. He has appeared just once so far this season with Xavi seemingly preferring his Spanish compatriot.

Yet, Alonso prefers to stay in Catalonia than to head to Manchester United. He became somewhat of a hero while at Chelsea during his six years at the club. He made 212 appearances, winning the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup.