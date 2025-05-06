"We are finished", "Flick doesn't learn" - Barcelona fans surprised by star's inclusion in XI for second leg of UCL S/F clash against Inter Milan

Barcelona fans on X are fearing the worst after Hansi Flick included Gerard Martin in the starting XI to face Inter Milan. The two sides are set to face each other in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash at the San Siro later tonight (Tuesday, May 6). The tie remains in the balance after both European titans played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg on April 30.

Wojciech Szczesny starts in goal for Barcelona. Gerard Martin, Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi, and Eric Garcia make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Raphinha, Dani Olmo, and Lamine Yamal. Ferran Torres is the lone forward, with Flick opting for a 4-2-3-1 formation.

With Alejandro Balde missing out due to a hamstring injury, Martin starts at left-back. The 23-year-old has made 37 appearances across all competitions this season for the Blaugrana, scoring one goal and providing four assists.

However, Martin struggled to deal with Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries during the first leg and was promptly subbed off at half-time. The latter took full advantage, scoring two goals and providing one assist to ensure his side remained in the tie.

One Barcelona fan posted:

"We are finished"

Another fan tweeted:

"Flick doesn’t learn"

Other fans reacted below:

"Araujo and christensen should been part of that back 4 instead of garcia and martin. Its gonna be so bad. He didnt even put araujo atleast right back someone physical atleast," one fan commented

"This is actually disturbing me. It might be the end today without kounde and balde," one fan admitted

"We are Cooked," another added

"Brrooo it's over for Barcelona then.. this guys is -1 for em," one fan posted

"Lamine is a genius" - Hansi Flick praises Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal ahead of Inter Milan UCL clash

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has waxed lyrical about Lamine Yamal ahead of his side's Champions League semi-final showdown against Inter Milan. He labeled the 17-year-old a 'genius', crediting him for his impact and pressing.

Yamal played a massive role during the Blaugrana's 3-3 draw against Inter Milan during the first leg. The Spaniard scored a brilliant solo goal, hit the woodwork twice, pressed effectively, and completed six dribbles - the most in the match.

Flick stated (via Tribuna):

"Lamine Yamal? Lamine is a genius. What he does is unbelievable. He presses in the right way. At just 17 years old, he helped us come back in the first leg. He has to show it every time."

Yamal has been one of the best players in Europe this season, recording 15 goals and 24 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona.

