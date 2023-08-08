“We finished higher than them” – Liverpool star says Reds want to ‘show something different’ ahead of Premier League opener against Chelsea

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has urged his side to improve on their displays from last season this time around, starting with their Premier League opener against Chelsea. The two teams will clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 13.

The Reds endured a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, finishing fifth in the league. They were also knocked out early in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup (both fourth round) and UEFA Champions League (Round of 16).

Jota himself missed large stretches of the season with injury, ultimately ending the term with seven goals and eight assists in 28 appearances across competitions.

The Blues, meanwhile, were even worse than Jurgen Klopp's side. While they made it into the Champions League quarterfinals, they finished 12th in the league and were eliminated in the third round of both domestic cups. Mauricio Pochettino arrived at the club this summer with an aim to turn the tide at Stamford Bridge.

Both teams have plenty to prove in the upcoming season, and Jota has emphasized the same. Previewing the clash against Chelsea this weekend, the Portuguese forward said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

"We want to show something different this season and we finished higher than them. They've got a new manager and will start from scratch, they can be dangerous but we always know that Stamford Bridge is not easy at all so it's a great start of the Premier League."

Jota's comments came after Liverpool's final pre-season contest, with his goal helping them beat SV Darmstadt 3-1 in Deepdale, Preston, on August 7. The Reds won three of their friendlies this summer, drawing and losing once apiece.

He also spoke about the game itself and analysed the Reds' performance, saying:

"We're working a lot on how we want to play. We're always wanting to play intense football, that's key and that's where we want to improve. We showed offensively we are good, we've scored goals but we also conceded some.

"Today was only one but we always want to improve that as well because if we don't concede we're closer to winning.

"It was great to start off the game with two very quick goals. We were good with the high pressing, we controlled the game. I think their goal was against the run of play. In the end, it was a good performance, the last test but we go now."

Chelsea, meanwhile, will enter Sunday's match after a 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund last week in their final pre-season game. They won three and drew two of their friendly fixtures this summer.

Liverpool and Chelsea drew both their matches last season

Chelsea and Liverpool clashed twice last season in the Premier League, with both meetings ending in 0-0 draws.

Across the two games, both teams got only six shots on target apiece from 45 combined attempts. While Chelsea created and wasted four big chances in the clash at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool did the same when they locked horns at Anfield.

Each of the two teams' last four meetings (including the 2022 FA Cup and Carabao Cup finals which Liverpool won on penalties) have ended in goalless stalemates. Additionally, all of their last six matches against each other have been draws.

Chelsea's 1-0 home win over Liverpool in March 2021 was the last time a clear winner emerged in this matchup.