"We first need to prove that" - Manchester United star keen to end trophy drought at Old Trafford

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed that he is keen to win trophies for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag's side returned to action after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break with a 2-0 win against Burnley in the Round of 16 of the League Cup.

Eriksen has insisted that the club need to end their long wait for silverware.

Manchester United won their last trophy in 2017 when they lifted the League Cup and the Europa League while Jose Mourinho was in charge.

The League Cup is not considered a prestigious trophy by many. However, Eriksen has urged that winning it would mean a lot for the 20-time English champions.

He told talkSPORT:

“It’s been a few years since winning a trophy the last time. From where the club were to where we are now, the aim is to focus on every competition and see where we are in the end."

He added:

“It hasn’t specifically been said that we have to win this or win that, all of the players just want to win as much as possible, but to get there we first need to prove that we deserve to be there. For us it’s about every tournament. Like you saw against Burnley, even the Carabao Cup is important for us.”

Eriksen has proven to be a massive success following his arrival at Old Trafford in the summer on a free transfer.

The Denmark international has looked like a player reborn under Ten Hag in a deeper role than usual. The flamboyant playmaker has scored twice and produced six assists in 21 games across competitions for Manchester United this campaign.

Eriksen was part of the Denmark side that flattered to deceive in the 2022 FIFA World cup and were knocked out in the group stage.

ESPN+ @ESPNPlus Eriksen with the finish from a quality Wan-Bissaka assist Eriksen with the finish from a quality Wan-Bissaka assist 🔥 https://t.co/zZ2ZhyzdsB

Manchester United could be without six players for Premier League return against Nottingham Forest

Manchester United are expected to be without as many as six first-team players for their upcoming clash against Nottingham Forest.

The Red Devils will take on 18th-placed Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on December 27 after a six-week hiatus in Premier League action.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Erik ten Hag has reminded Lisandro Martinez that the Premier League will begin again soon Erik ten Hag has reminded Lisandro Martinez that the Premier League will begin again soon 👀 https://t.co/6ZCsgQe5k7

However, they could be without as many as six players against Steve Cooper's side.

Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, and Axel Tuanzebe are all out with injuries.

Meanwhile, Lisandro Martinez is also expected to miss the game after helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes