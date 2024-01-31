"We have to focus on winning football games" - Manchester United boss Ten Hag responds when asked if Rashford shows lack of respect to him

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has insisted that Marcus Rashford's behavior doesn't show a lack of respect for him.

The club released a statement on Tuesday (January 30) confirming that they had taken disciplinary action against Rashford. The English forward was left out of the Red Devils' squad in their 4-2 FA Cup fourth-round win against Newport County on Sunday (January 28).

Rashford had visited a nightclub in Belfast on Wednesday night and left the venue in the early hours of Thursday morning. He then reported sick for training ahead of that FA Cup tie.

Ten Hag was asked about the situation ahead of Manchester United's league encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers tomorrow (February 1). He said (via BBC Sport's Simon Stone):

"He has taken responsibility and for the rest it’s an internal matter. Case closed."

Reports claim that Rashford was fined two weeks' wages amounting to £650,000 as a result of his visit to the nightclub and calling in sick to training. It's the second disciplinary issue the Red Devils have had with the England international this season.

Ten Hag gave a firm response when asked whether the player's actions showed a lack of respect toward him as a manager:

"It’s nothing to do with that but as I said, let’s focus on the game, let’s move on. I think the statement is clear and we have to focus on winning football games."

Rashford has dealt with a difficult season, lacking form during the campaign. He's posted four goals and six assists in 26 games across competitions. The English attacker is available for United's trip to Wolves at Molineaux.

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer Marcus Rashford counselling

Manchester United are looking to support Rashford.

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United will offer Rashford counseling if he requires it. The Premier League giants are taking the situation seriously and want to support their academy graduate with his physical and mental wellbeing.

Rashford has cut a frustrated figure throughout the campaign which is a stark contrast to how he enjoyed the 2022-23 season. He flourished under Ten Hag during the Dutchman's first campaign in charge, scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists in 56 games across competitions.

It's claimed that last season's top scorer spent 12 hours binge drinking at the Belfast nightclub. He apologized to both Ten Hag and United's director of football John Murtough before being reinstated into the first team for the Wolves clash.