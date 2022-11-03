“We have to be very focused on him” - Real Sociedad defender sends message to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Manchester United clash

Real Sociedad defender Diego Rico has heaped praise on Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and claimed that the forward is still his prolific self. He added that the Spanish side need to focus on the Portuguese ace if they want to win the Europa League.

Ronaldo has played all the Europa League matches for Manchester United this season and scored twice in those games. He is very likely to start again on Thursday night (November 3) as the Red Devils take on Real Sociedad.

Rico was speaking to the Daily Mail when he was quizzed about facing Manchester United. He said the focus was on Ronaldo and said:

"I think he's the same Ronaldo as always. He can score a goal against you from any type of cross or a shot from anywhere. We have to be very focused on him and on all their players."

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag was also asked about Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of their clash against Sociedad. The Manchester United manager claimed the Portuguese ace was the leader of the group.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"First of all, if you talk about his feelings you have to ask him, not me. He is really professional, he's in a group, he's a leader type, he's a really important part of this group and in Spain he's a real threat to every defence, every gap he will use."

Continuing to talk about the Europa League game and confidence going into the game, he added:

"Clear, obviously it's important we can win that tomorrow night. We know what we have to do, two-goals difference. But if you want to win a trophy, you have to win all the games, and we have to beat everyone. It's how far you come here, you don't speak in autumn about how far you come, you can't win anything in this moment of the season."

The Red Devils can still top their Europa League group, but will have to win by at least two goals in Spain on Thursday night. They are three points behind Real Sociedad.

