"We didn't force him to say Ronaldo", "Here we go to Getafe" - Real Madrid fans react as summer signing claims Lionel Messi is his GOAT

Fans have reacted to new Real Madrid signing Franco Mastantuono naming Lionel Messi as his GOAT instead of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Argentine youngster was unveiled as a Los Blancos player on Thursday, August 14.Mastantuono caught the eye with River Plate after rising through the ranks at the Estadio Monumental. The LaLiga giants beat away competition from multiple clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), to secure his signature this summer. During his presentation to the media, the 18-year-old was asked to name the best player in the world, and he opted for Lionel Messi. “For me, it’s Messi. I’m Argentine, and for me, he’s the best,” said Mastantuono. The new Real Madrid signing's response quickly went viral, and generated quite some buzz. Fans soon took to social media to give their opinion on the matter. One wrote:&quot;He just set himself up 😭&quot;Another quipped: &quot;Here we go to Getafe next season then&quot;Papish @speedvaulterLINK@theMadridZone Here we go to Getafe next season thenOne fan pointed out that Franco Mastantuono wasn't perfect, posting: &quot;All players can't be perfect !!&quot;Another chimed: &quot;We didn’t force him to say Ronaldo&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&quot;Cornellbyk @cornellck09LINK@theMadridZone We didn’t force him to say RonaldoFranco Mastantuono has been handed the No. 30 shirt at Real Madrid, which means that he will be registered with Castilla instead of the senior side. The move will help the LaLiga giants keep space open for another addition this summer. How many times has Cristiano Ronaldo faced Lionel Messi as a Real Madrid player? Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiCristiano Ronaldo has faced Lionel Messi 30 times during his time with Real Madrid, winning eight games and losing 14. The Portuguese superstar first rose to prominence with Manchester United in the Premier League.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner moved to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2009 for a reported £80m fee. The move, interestingly, added more fuel to the already fiery El Clasico, because of the presence of Messi in the Barcelona team. For the next nine seasons, Cristiano Ronaldo regularly went head-to-head with his archnemesis, and the two pushed each other to the limits of their capabilities. The saga was ultimately broken when the Portuguese superstar left Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 to move to Juventus. However, his rivalry with Lionel Messi remains undiminished to this date. After three seasons at Turin, the 40-year-old had a brief second coming with Manchester United before moving to Al-Nassr in December 2022. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner currently plays in the Middle East.