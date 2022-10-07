"We cannot forget that one team has been better than us" - Pep Guardiola salutes Arsenal despite 'dream' Manchester City start

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Arsenal have been better than his side so far this season as the Premier League title race heats up.

The Gunners have made a sensational start to the campaign, winning seven of their eight league fixtures, while losing just once.

They boast a one-point lead over Guardiola's unbeaten men, boasting six wins and two draws in eight.

The City boss was speaking ahead of his side's clash with Southampton at the Etihad Stadium on October 8.

He began by praising his side and talking about the offensive and defensive sides of their team (via Manchester Evening News):

"I tell the players offensively and defensively what is going to happen. Our attack has to play differently our defence has to play differently. The secret is that we have top players. I see us quite similar to last season."

Erling Haaland has well and truly arrived at the Etihad Stadium following his £54 million summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

The Norweigan has bagged an astounding 19 goals in 12 appearances. Guardiola alludes to this:

"We have a guy up front who can unlock the game."

Guardiola then discussed the improvements he has seen from his side but warned that the Gunners have been better so far:

"Every few years we are a little bit better. In the Champions League we are in a dream position. We cannot forget that one team has been better than us. Arsenal have been better than us."

Arsenal face a huge test this weekend when they face Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on October 9.

A positive result for the Gunners may back their title credentials as City still stand as favorites.

Paddy Kenny plays down Arsenal's chances of beating City to title

Kenny believes the Gunners will eventually falter

Despite Arsenal's impressive start to the campaign, former Sheffield United goalkeeper Kenny doesn't see them winning the league.

He believes that Guardiola's men will eventually beat them to the title come May, telling Football Insider:

“I’m convinced Man City will win it easily, I’m sorry to say. I do think Arsenal have progressed massively from last season. We can all see that but a top-four finish, for me, has to be the aim for them this season."

The Gunners beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 last time out, a side who usurped them to a top-four finish in the dying embers of last season.

Kenny believes Mikel Arteta's side are more of a top-four challenger than title competition:

“Get back in the Champions League and go from there. It’s progress. I think they will, with the way things are going at the minute, they are top-four contenders.”

