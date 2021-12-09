"We forgot why we were the better team" - Thomas Tuchel explains why 'nobody can be happy' after Chelsea draw against Zenit

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has slammed his side for their disappointing performance against Zenit St. Petersburg in the UEFA Champions League (UCL). The Blues settled for a 3-3 draw in their final UCL group game of the season.

Chelsea took the lead after just 90 seconds through Timo Werner. Claudinho equalized for Zenit before Sardar Azmoun gave the Russian giants a shock lead just before half-time. Romelu Lukaku then scored his fifth goal of the season to help Chelsea equalize.

Timo Werner scored his second goal of the night to give Tuchel's side the lead in the 85th minute before Magomed Ozdoyev scored a stunning volley to equalize for Zenit.

Thomas Tuchel was fuming at the lack of defensive solidity and concentration Chelsea displayed against in the match.

"I think we had a very good first 15 minutes but we stopped doing the things we did. I had the feeling, and this is my opinion, that we forgot wh we were the better team. And once this drops, once we start managing results, we get punished," said Tuchel in a post-match press conference.

"It happened against West Ham and today. The reaction is good because it shows that it's not about what we can do. When we concede goals we can show a reaction but once we have the lead, we give it away again. We start playing balls back, not attacking with the same aggression and hunger than before," he added.

Chelsea headed into their final UCL group game of the season on the back of a shock 3-2 defeat away at West Ham in the Premier League. The Blues have now failed to keep a cleansheet in their last four games across all competitions.

Thomas Tuchel made several changes for Chelsea's game against Zenit. The German handed starts to Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Ross Barkley, Malang Sarr, Saul Niguez and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be pleased with the performances of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has failed to reach the heights expected of him since his move from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window on a deal worth £97.5 million. The Belgian has scored just five goals and provided one assist in fifteen appearances in all competitions this season.

The 28-year-old has not scored a goal in his last seven Premier League appearances, but did manage to find the back of the net on Wednesday against Zenit.

Timo Werner's performance against Zenit was one of the major positives for Chelsea. The German scored two goals and provided one assist on the night. Werner has scored five goals and provided three assists in thirteen appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season.

Tuchel will now feel optimistic that two of his best attacking outlets found the back of the net against Zenit.

