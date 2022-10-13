"We forgot about the defence" - Robert Lewandowski reflects on Barcelona's draw against Inter Milan 

Assessing Barcelona’s performance in Wednesday’s (October 12) draw with Inter Milan, Robert Lewandowski has rued over his team’s lackluster defense. According to the striker, Barca were so eager to score that they forgot they also had to keep Inter from finding the back of the net.

The Blaugrana were held to a 3-3 draw in their Champions League Group C clash with Inter at Camp Nou on Wednesday. Lewandowski emerged as Barcelona’s savior in the match, scoring two late goals, including one in injury time, to save Barca from succumbing to a second consecutive defeat in the competition. With the brace, Lewandowski has taken his goal tally to 14 after only 12 matches across competitions.

101 Great Goals @101greatgoals Lewandowski came up big for Barca to rescue a point, but it still isn't looking pretty...



Inter Milan only need to win one of their last two group games.



For Barcelona to qualify, they will have to win their last two games and hope Inter don’t win either of theirs. Lewandowski came up big for Barca to rescue a point, but it still isn't looking pretty...Inter Milan only need to win one of their last two group games.For Barcelona to qualify, they will have to win their last two games and hope Inter don’t win either of theirs. https://t.co/cfRT3l6bck

Assessing the match, Lewandowski expressed his disappointment at the goals conceded, claiming that the team completely overlooked their defensive duties. Speaking after the match, the Poland international said (via Sport):

“We wanted to score so much that we forgot about the defence.

“We tried to attack with more players so that one of us could lose coverage . We scored three goals but conceded the same. We are disappointed not to have won.”

Barcelona’s qualification hopes hang in the balance as they need to win both their fixtures and pray that Inter fail to win either of theirs. Barca return to Champions League action with a clash against Bayern Munich on October 26.

Barcelona will be eager to make a statement of intent against Real Madrid in El Clasico

Standing on the brink of another Champions League elimination, Barca need something special to get fans back in their corner. On Sunday (October 16), they will have the perfect opportunity to make that much-needed statement and regain confidence with a victory over bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are currently level on 22 points at the top of the La Liga table after nine rounds of fixtures. The Blaugrana, however, have a superior goal difference and hence are sitting atop the table. With a win at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday, the Catalans could become the clear-cut leaders of the pack.

Los Blancos have not been at their best lately, drawing two of their last three matches across competitions. They could find it difficult to defend against the league’s most potent attack (20 goals scored) and breach the most solid defense (one goal conceded) on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes