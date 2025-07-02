"We have found an incredible profile" - Joselu claims Real Madrid no longer need to look for a new player in key position

Former Real Madrid hitman Joselu has said that Gonzalo Garcia could be the club's new No. 9. The 21-year-old is currently in action at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Making his first-team debut earlier this season, Joselu is impressing at the Club World Cup, scoring thrice in four games. The young Spaniard has provided a goal contribution in all four games, including the last two.

After scoring in the 3-1 win over RB Salzburg in Madrid's final group game, Joselu struck the winner as Los Blancos downed Juventus 1-0 in the Round of 16 to reach the last-eight. Following his compatriot's fine performances in the Club World Cup, Joselu remarked (as per Madrid Xtra):

“Gonzalo? The search for a number nine should STOP. We have found an incredible profile.”

The much-travelled Joselu played 51 times across competitions for Los Blancos, bagging 19 goals and three assists. That includes 17 strikes and two assists in 49 outings across competitions in 2023-24 as Carlo Ancelotti's side won the La Liga-UEFA Champions League double.

The Spaniard contributed 10 goals and two assists in 34 league outings and five goals in 10 matches in the UEFA Champions League, where Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to win a record-extending 15th title.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid are in the midst of a decent campaign at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. After opening their campaign with a 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal, Xabi Alonso's side trounced Pachuca 3-1.

They then blanked RB Salzburg 3-0 followed by a solitary-goal win over Juventus to reach the quarter-final, where they next face Borussia Dortmund on Saturday (July 4) at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The two teams last met in the aforementioned Champions League final, which Madrid. Los Blancos are chasing a record-extending sixth Club World Cup title, which will put them three clear of the competition's next most successful side, Barcelona, who aren't in action in the ongoing edition. Madrid last won the Club World Cup three years ago.

