"We have found oil under one of the goals, we're also getting Messi" - Besiktas chief addresses Cristiano Ronaldo links with hilarious claim

Besiktas president Sedal Adali had a humorous take to rumours linking his club with Cristiano Ronaldo, who has hinted that his Al-Nassr stint is over following the end of the 2024-25 season.

Following the last game of the Saudi Pro League season - with Stefano Pioli's side finishing third - the 40-year-old posted on social media that his "chapter is over", hinting that a move away is imminent despite the club's efforts to extend his stay.

"This chapter is over. The story? It's still being written. Grateful to all," Ronaldo wrote on social media (as per Tribuna).

One of the clubs being touted as Ronaldo's next destination is Turkish giants Besiktas. But their club president poured cold water on those speculations as he said (as per Tribuna):

"We have found oil under one of the goals. We're also getting Messi."

Amid widespread speculation about his next destination, three clubs - Flamengo, Palmeiras and Botofogo - have ruled themselves out of the fray in the race for his services. As per Tribuna, Flamengo sporting director Botu said:

"The main goal is to strengthen the team for the rest of the season, not just for the Club World Cup. Moreover, the Club World Cup is a new tournament—no one knows how teams will respond. Making an investment that could harm the rest of the season just for the World Cup doesn't make sense from our sporting perspective."

Ronaldo's gargantuan reported annual wages of €200 million are potentially turning most prospective suitors away despite the Portuguese still going strong. His current deal with Al-Nassr ends this month.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr?

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a fairly successful stint with Al-Nassr, whom he joined in December 2022 on a free transfer after more than two decades in European football with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

In two and a half seasons with the Knights of Najd, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has amassed 99 goals and 19 assists in 111 games across competitions. It's pertinent to note that six of those strikes have come in the Arab Club Champions Cup, deemed a friendly tournament.

In the recently concluded season, Ronaldo bagged 35 goals and four assists in 41 games across competitions for Pioli's side. But he failed to win any competitive silverware, extending his drought to four years since his 2020-21 Coppa Italia triumph with Juventus.

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More