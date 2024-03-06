“We are friends, but I’m not going to lie on national TV” - Harry Kane hilariously exposes Carragher for lying before Champions League game

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane hilariously responded to Jamie Carragher's claim that he messaged the striker before their UEFA Champions League clash against Lazio on March 5.

The Bavarians came into their Champions League Round of 16 second-leg clash against Lazio at the Allianz Arena 1-0 down from the first leg. Carragher said on CBS Sports, joined by fellow pundits Micah Richards and Thierry Henry along with host Kate Abdo, that he called Kane before the game.

Bayern won 3-0 at home, making it 3-1 on aggregate and progressing to the quarter-finals. Harry Kane scored a brace and was named Player of the Match. After the game, he gave an interview with CBS Sports, where Kate Abdo asked him:

"Before we do anything, I think we should clear something up because Jamie said earlier in the pre-game that he called you and spoke to you this week - is that true or false?"

The striker replied:

"Erm, that is false."

The panel burst out in laughter before Carragher said:

"H, don't do this to me! I'm telling everyone in America that we're friends, that we've got a great relationship. I can't believe you have just done that to me!"

Kane responded:

"We are friends but I'm not going to lie on national TV!... "We exchange messages on Twitter, you know. Twitter friends."

Carragher then said to Kate:

"See Kate, we're Twitter friends!"

Harry Kane also responded to a video of the same on X, writing:

"Sorry @Carra23 the truth will always come out."

Harry Kane continues his scintillating form to help Bayern reach Champions League quarter-finals

Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur last summer for a reported fee of €120 million, including add-ons.

The Englishman has been in sensational form individually for the Bavarians despite their disappointing season so far. He scored a brace against Lazio, with Thomas Muller adding another, to help Bayern reach the quarter-finals. He has scored now 33 goals and provided eight assists in 33 games across competitions this season.

Kane is the joint top-scorer in the Champions League this season with six goals, tied with Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe. They are also the only two players in Europe's top five leagues to reach 40+ goal contributions this season so far.

Meanwhile, Bayern have struggled domestically this season, losing the DFL Supercup and being eliminated from the DFB-Pokal. The Bavarians also trail Bayer Leverkusen by 11 points in the Bundesliga title race.

Hence, the Champions League is arguably the only realistic chance for Harry Kane to win the first-ever trophy of his career.