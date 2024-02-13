“We gave them our best & they still could handle it” - Andros Townsend names who among Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City is best team this season

Luton Town star Andros Townsend believes Manchester City are the best team in the Premier League this season. He feels that his side could have beaten Liverpool and Arsenal this season but late goals spoilt their party.

Speaking on BBC's The Monday Night Club, Townsend stated that Manchester City were too good for them to beat despite their best attempt to make things difficult for Pep Guardiola's side. He added that the Premier League champions were able to get behind them with ease.

He said:

"From my personal opinion, Man City. Against Man City we brought our A game, the fans were on it, every time we pressed high up the pitch they got behind us and Man City were just pop, pop, pop out the other side.

"We gave them our best and they still could handle it whereas the other two – Liverpool we should have won, conceded in the last minute, and Arsenal we went 3-2 up and conceded in the last minute again – so we gave those two a tough, tough game whereas Man City seemed to be able to deal with our press."

Luton Town were winning 1-0 against Liverpool before Luis Diaz scored the equalizer in the 95th minute. They were 3-2 up against Arsenal but lost after Declan Rice scored the winner in the 97th minute. They were up against Manchester City too, but Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish scored after the hour mark to get them a 2-1 win.

Manchester City backed to win the Premier League title this season by Jamie Carragher

Anfield legend Jamie Carragher, too, has backed Manchester City to win the Premier League title this season. He believes that Pep Guardiola's side are the biggest threat to Liverpool, and the Reds losing to Arsenal earlier this month was the turning point.

He said via Daily Mail:

"They are back in the hunt if you like but if I'm being totally honest, I think today's result is a better result for Man City than is for the Gunners. You said before you think Arsenal might have the edge of Klopp's side and Liverpool are more clinical.

"I think Manchester City will look at the Reds as a big threat in terms of the title because we've been there before and we've got players who've done it before so for me, tonight, I think the biggest winners are Man City."

Pep Guardiola's side are two points behind the top-placed Liverpool right now, but have a game in hand. They are currently level on points with Arsenal, who sit a place below as they have scored three goals fewer than the Cityzens.