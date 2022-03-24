"We have a general concern" - Brazil manager Tite on Neymar's poor form with PSG 

Brazil national team manager has raised his concerns over the form of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr.

The 30-year-old Brazilian forward has been heavily criticized by French media and Parc des Princes for his uninspired performances this season.

The winger has five goals and five assists in 21 appearances in all competitions for his club this season. It is statistically his worst season since making the move to European shores back in 2013.

Brazil's talisman is causing concern for Tite, who has commented on the out-of-form superstar.

Tite said (via TYCSports and PSGTalk):

“We have a general concern, but there are things that are very intimate, inside the locker room, something particular. If a coach of mine when I was a player exposed my problems publicly, I would protest. I do with the players what I would like the coaches to do did to me."

Tite was quick to defend the star, however, claiming that many big names have setbacks in their careers.

He continued:

“Many athletes had setbacks in their clubs. Maybe the expectations around the big name, the big star, Neymar, are more evident. But everyone faces pressure at their clubs. And we have our pressure (with the national team). We will not bring pressure from others to a task that is already a big responsibility.”

Brazil face Chile and Bolivia in the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers this week.

They will be hoping the PSG forward returns to his usual best as they look to cement their place at the top of the CONMEBOL Qualifying table.

Brazil Neymar's poor form could lead to the Brazil star's PSG departure

It has been a hugely difficult season for Neymar. Having played a huge role in bringing Lionel Messi to the club from former side Barcelona, the signs were that the pair alongside Kylian Mbappe would flourish.

But the polar opposite has occurred.

The capitulation against Real Madrid, where Neymar and Messi were predominantly passengers throughout the UEFA Champions League fixture, was concerning.

Alvaro Romeo @Alvaro_Romeo If Neymar doesn't change something soon he will become a problem even for Tite. If fit he is the best player of Brazil. But his current self is a liability for a team with a handful of vibrant wingers (Antony, Vinicius, Raphinha) ready to make the difference in Qatar 2022. If Neymar doesn't change something soon he will become a problem even for Tite. If fit he is the best player of Brazil. But his current self is a liability for a team with a handful of vibrant wingers (Antony, Vinicius, Raphinha) ready to make the difference in Qatar 2022.

Following this, in his side's 3-0 victory over Bordeaux, he was booed by the Parc des Princes fans who lamented him for his performance in their Champions League exit.

Daniel Riolo of RMC Sport (via Marca) reports that Neymar is no longer training and that the superstar turns up drunk is only making matters worse for the 30-year-old.

He could be set to depart PSG with huge changes expected in the Paris side this summer.

According to Daily Mail, Premier League duo Manchester City and Newcastle United are keeping tabs onbeen the forward.

If he were to join City, he would be playing under Pep Guardiola, a manager who is a huge fan of the forward.

Guardiola told Diari ARA back in 2019 (via GiveMeSport):

“The individual talent that is closest to Messi’s is Neymar’s, especially back then, in terms of his creativity."

