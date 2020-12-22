"We had to get back the points we lost against Atalanta" — Andrea Pirlo after Juventus' win over Parma

Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has expressed his delight with his team's performance in their 4-0 win over Parma on Saturday.

The Italian manager added that Cristiano Ronaldo showed how much he cares about scoring goals for Juventus with his performance against Parma.

The 35-year-old forward had missed a potentially game-winning penalty against Atalanta in midweek and was supposedly angry with himself after the game.

Speaking to the club's website after the game against Parma, Andrea Pirlo had this to say about Cristiano Ronaldo:

"Ronaldo was angry with himself for having missed the penalty. But we [only] had a few days to think about it and he [quickly] showed how much he cares about scoring goals, even better when [they come] during open play. We were not happy with Wednesday's result, but the performance was good. [Against Parma] we had to get back the points we lost against Atalanta and we did it in the best way. We needed to score and have a team win - we did it while playing good football."

Cristiano Ronaldo’s game by numbers vs Parma away (82 minutes):



92% pass accuracy

77 touches

5 shots

4 duels won

2 key passes

2 goals

9.1 player rating

Man of the match pic.twitter.com/74btYjPMT2 — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) December 20, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace against Parma on Saturday, as Juventus continued their charge towards the top spot in Serie A.

Dejan Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata also scored as Juventus beat Parma. The Turin side currently sit third in Serie A, four points behind league leaders AC Milan.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been spectacular for Juventus this season

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently Serie A's top scorer

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 and has gone on to score 81 goals in 102 games for the club.

The Portuguese superstar has 16 goals in 12 starts across all competitions this season. The forward also leads the Golden Boot race in Serie A with 12 goals in 9 appearances.

Ronaldo missed the early part of the season recovering from the coronavirus but has been on fire for Juventus since his return.

In the last month alone, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 10 goals in 8 games for Juventus. His brace against Barcelona was a crowning moment in a magnificent month for him as it helped Juventus pip the Catalan club for the top spot in their Champions League group heading into the knockout rounds of the competition.

Ronaldo will hope to continue his fine form as Juventus aim to win more silverware this season.