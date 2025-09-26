"We have to get the most out of him" - Xabi Alonso explains why he 'needs' Real Madrid man back in XI ahead of Atletico Madrid clash

Xabi Alonso has opened up on Jude Bellingham's importance for Real Madrid. He also confirmed that the Englishman is available to start for their clash at Atletico Madrid on Saturday, September 29.
Bellingham underwent shoulder surgery this summer after playing much of the last season with a heavy strapping. He only recently returned to training and has made two substitute appearances in Los Blancos' last two LaLiga games. He is now available to start in the Madrid Derby on Saturday.
In his pre-match press conference, Xabi Alonso said (via Goal):
“You already asked me that. Both Bellingham and [Eduardo] Camavinga can start.”
“He’s [Bellingham] an attacking midfielder. He can participate in both the build-up and the finish. He has the ability to cover a lot of ground. We have to get the most out of him so that he can be decisive. I need his flexibility and versatility. Some players are more static, and Jude is not one of them.”
Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of €103 million. He has been a key player for the Spanish giants, recording 38 goals and 28 assists in 102 appearances, winning multiple trophies.
Xabi Alonso shares his thoughts on Real Madrid's upcoming clash against Atletico Madrid
Los Blancos have had an excellent start to the 2025-26 campaign under Xabi Alonso, winning all seven games across competitions. They will next face fierce rivals Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday.
In his pre-match press conference, the Real Madrid boss said (via Managing Madrid):
“I haven’t seen the last few derbies because there have been quite a few changes in the players, I’ve focused more on the present. Atleti is evolving. They’ve made some smart changes this year. It’s early days and they’ll be aiming for everything this season. It won’t just be emotional, it’ll be tactically and physically demanding too. They’re a team with a lot of energy. We have to be prepared for the high tempo. Day-to-day training is going well and that helps.”
“On the one hand, there’s the preparation for the game, but then of course it’s a derby. It’s very emotional. We’re expecting a great atmosphere, a powerful one. We hope it will make us play with energy and concentration,” he added.
Atletico Madrid have won two, drawn four, and lost one of their seven games across competitions this season. They are eighth in the LaLiga table, nine points behind Real Madrid.