“We get it you play with him” – Chelsea star offers hilarious reaction to Manchester United man talking about Cristiano Ronaldo all the time

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling is tired of Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho's constant talk about Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger can apparently not stop talking about the fact that he gets to play alongside his idol at Old Trafford.

In a viral video, the English winger is seen talking to fellow England teammate Sterling, bringing up his legendary teammate. The Chelsea forward can be heard telling the Manchester United man:

“Everyday Ronaldo, we get it, you play with him”

Sancho then replied:

“You want his shirt ? Just let me know."

Sancho might not be teammates with the 37-year-old for much longer. The Portuguese ace is looking for a way out of Manchester United this summer (via The Times).

However, the Englishman along with the club's fans will hope that the forward stays. The Red Devils will definitely need his goals if they are to return to the Champions League at the end of the season.

The former Real Madrid man scored 24 goals in 38 matches across all competitions for Manchester United last season, becoming their top scorer.

The Red Devils will begin their 2022-23 Premier League campaign against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford on Sunday, August 7.

Meanwhile, the Blues will begin their Premier League campaign on Saturday against Everton at Goodison Park. Sterling will hope to lead Chelsea to a successful domestic and continental campaign after joining them from Manchester City for £47.5 million this summer.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo might yet move to Chelsea

The Blues are in need of a quality striker, and the Portugal captain is in need of a top club with Champions League qualification. Romelu Lukaku re-joined Inter Milan on loan this summer.

It is therefore no surprise that a number of rumors have linked the two parties together, with Cristiano Ronaldo looking to make a move out of Old Trafford.

The rest is history 19 years ago today, Cristiano Ronaldo bossed Manchester United in a friendly.The rest is history 19 years ago today, Cristiano Ronaldo bossed Manchester United in a friendly. The rest is history 🔴 https://t.co/UCMunnp56u

While an exit from Carrington looks potentially possible, it is uncertain if the Blues will want to sign the aging Manchester United man.

However, according to reports from Portuguese football expert Pedro Sepulveda (via Football.London):

"I can't see Ronaldo from Man Utd next season. The two main teams one step closer than the others are Chelsea and Atletico Madrid. I can see him playing for those two teams - Chelsea have a new owner, a new project, with money to spend on transfers."

It will be interesting to see where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner ends up this season. With less than a month left in the summer transfer window, he will look to sort his situation out quickly.

