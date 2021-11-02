"We get on spectacularly well" - Lionel Messi reflects on his equation with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi has commented on his relationship with PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe. According to the Argentine, the duo are getting on well both on and off the pitch.

Shortly after Messi joined PSG, there was talk that the two superstars weren't having the best of relationships. However, those rumors have disappeared in recent weeks.

Lionel Messi has confirmed that it took some time for him to gel with Kylian Mbappe but insists their relationship has improved drastically.

The former Barcelona captain was quoted as saying:

"With Kylian, it was odd at first because we didn't know who was coming or going. Now we're getting to know each other more, both on and off the pitch, and we get on spectacularly well."

Goal @goal Kylian Mbappe assists Lionel Messi.



You're going to see a lot of this 🔥



Kylian Mbappe assists Lionel Messi.You're going to see a lot of this 🔥https://t.co/QvtTsXb6hN

He added:

"There's a good group in the dressing room. It's really good."

With Neymar in the team, PSG have an all-star forward line similar to the famous MSN trio of Barcelona, with Kylian Mbappe replacing Luis Suarez.

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Video: ‘He Wanted to Give It to Me’ – Kylian Mbappé Explains Lionel Messi Told Him to Take the Second Penalty Kick psgtalk.com/2021/10/video-… Video: ‘He Wanted to Give It to Me’ – Kylian Mbappé Explains Lionel Messi Told Him to Take the Second Penalty Kick psgtalk.com/2021/10/video-…

Lionel Messi has explained what differentiates the Frenchman from his Uruguayan counterpart as he discussed the two legendary attacking trios. He said:

"Luis Suarez is a different type of No.9 to Kylian Mbappe, with different characteristics. Luis was more of an old school goalscorer, a pure centre-forward, whereas Kylian is more about participating in the play and being powerful to destroy you when he finds open spaces."

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's relationship coming to the fore

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are making the difference for PSG in the Champions League this season

Even though it took some time, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's relationship is finally taking off. The duo have been showing promising signs of chemistry in recent weeks, especially in the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe provided an assist for Messi to score his first goal for PSG during their clash with Manchester City. Their connection reached another height in the recent game versus RB Leipzig.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Kylian Mbappe won a penalty kick and gave it to Lionel Messi during the first half of the encounter. The Argentine returned the favor towards the end of the game, sacrificing the chance to score a hat-trick by also giving a penalty kick to the Frenchman. The duo's newly-found connection could help PSG's UCL ambitions this season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh