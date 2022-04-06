"We don't get sucked into all the outside noise" - John Stones plays down claims that Manchester City vs Liverpool could be Premier League title decider 

John Stones has played down suggestions that the clash between Manchester City vs Liverpool this weekend could be the Premier League title decider. The England defender also believes that Manchester City's experience of winning the Premier League could see off Liverpool's challenge.

The top two teams in the Premier League lock horns on Sunday at the Etihad in a titanic clash that could determine the fate of the title race.

However, Stones insists that the Cityzens won the league under similar circumstances in 2018-19. Pep Guardiola's side secured the title on the final day of the season by just one point that season. Stones said, as quoted by ESPN:

"It came down to the last game [in 2019], so we've been in these situations before and the experience of that time we definitely learned from. We went 14 games unbeaten and we know every game is so important to us."

"We don't get sucked into all the outside noise and concentrate on what we do. That's all the time I've been here we've been very focused and tunnel vision on what's ahead of us. Everyone in that dressing room wants to come out on the winning side and we'll do everything in our power to do that."

William Hill @WilliamHill



Manchester City (4)

Liverpool (3)



The Pep vs Klopp era. Most consecutive 10+ game winning runs in the Premier League since the start of the 2016/17 season:Manchester City (4)Liverpool (3)The Pep vs Klopp era. Most consecutive 10+ game winning runs in the Premier League since the start of the 2016/17 season:🔵 Manchester City (4)🔴 Liverpool (3)The Pep vs Klopp era. 😤 https://t.co/jrr3Yz7nN2

The former Everton star insisted that every game will be treated by Manchester City like 'a final'. However, understands the reason for the 'extra buzz' around Sunday's clash. The England defender added:

"I don't think so. I don't think about it too much like that because you can get carried away. Obviously, it's an important game. We're first and second in the table - everyone knows that - but we have to concentrate on us and how we play our football and don't change our football."

"We're human beings and we know what is riding on this game and how important it is to us but every game this season has been a final to us so we don't approach this any differently. There's obviously that extra buzz about the game and what it means but it is just another game."

Manchester City or Liverpool - Who will win the title?

Liverpool will be full of confidence ahead of Sunday's game thanks to the fact that they have narrowed down the gap with Manchester City from 14 points to just one point.

LiverpoolGoals @Liverpoolgoals_ Sunday 10th of April.



Liverpool vs Manchester City.



The Biggest Game In Premier League History. Sunday 10th of April. Liverpool vs Manchester City. The Biggest Game In Premier League History. https://t.co/6ZzVVdnZcD

Jurgen Klopp's side are in a rich vein of form at the moment and look hungry for a quadruple. Despite Stones playing down the suggestion that the next game will be the title decider, he knows that it will be the most important fixture of the season for both clubs.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar