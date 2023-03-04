"We get a yellow card" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola accuses Premier League referees of double standards after incident against Arsenal

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has had a go at the Premier League referees by bringing up Ederson's yellow card against Arsenal.

The City goalkeeper was booked in the first half by the referee for alleged time-wasting. With City at home to Newcastle United this weekend, and the latter accused of time wasting by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, Guardiola was pressed for comments on the matter.

“If (there is) a waste of time, we will have a yellow card for Ederson, don’t worry,” he said (reported via The Guardian). “We are the team with the least waste of time and the first time we go to Arsenal away, and after 35, 37 minutes we got a yellow card, so don’t worry about wasting time.”

He continued:

“It depends on the referee (how he deals with it), but I’m pretty sure the yellow will be for Ederson,” he said. “How many thousand million games (are there when) teams come to the Etihad Stadium and waste time with their keepers?

He added:

“Twenty seconds every time – the goal kick – and nothing happens. Absolutely nothing. And after we go there (to Arsenal), we want to be active to play, and we get a yellow card.”

Guardiola was also asked if he has spoken to the Premier League about his perceived injustice.

“I don’t talk with the Premier League – we are accused by them,” he said. “No referees, no Premier League.”

He was further asked if he thought that Manchester City are being unfairly treated, to which he responded:

“In this action, yes. (Otherwise) how many times after a game in the press conference do I complain about referees? The game is done when it’s done. I don’t even know before the game who the referee is that’s going to whistle."

He added:

"I know when I see their face who they are, but I don’t talk with them before or after. Now we can’t talk about the Premier League or whatever. We are busy with our lawyers (preparing) our defence. I don’t have time to spend time on this.”

Manchester City five points behind Arsenal in title race

Defending champions Manchester City are five points behind league leaders Arsenal in the title race. The Cityzens have 55 points after 25 games, with Arsenal (60) yet to visit the Etihad.

Manchester City won the reverse leg 3-1 at the Gunners last month but failed to build on that momentum by drawing 1-1 at Nottingham Forest. The Cityzens are away at Crystal Palace on Saturday (May 4).

