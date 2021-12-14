"We go toe-to-toe with anybody" - Newcastle United star warns Liverpool about 'mindset' ahead of Anfield visit

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson claimed his side can 'go toe-to-toe with anybody' ahead of their clash with Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Thursday night.

Newcastle United have managed to win just one Premier League game this season and are currently in 19th place in the league table.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will head into their clash with Eddie Howe's side on the back of five consecutive wins in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side are heavy favorites to claim all three points against Newcastle United. Callum Wilson, however, has insisted the Magpies will not go down without a fight.

The former Bournemouth striker has been Newcastle United's talisman this season, scoring six goals in 11 league games.

"We know what Liverpool are about, and stuff like that, but we go toe-to-toe with anybody. We're not going to be going there with a mindset that we're already beaten, we have to pick up points off the big teams, and we've got one to start with on Thursday," said Wilson in a pre-match press conference as per Liverpoolecho.

"We're on the back of a defeat, so you want to get it out of your system straight away. Having another game in midweek, you have the opportunity to put it right."

Newcastle United will head into their game against Liverpool on the back of a 4-0 demolition at the hands of Leicester City on Sunday at the King Power Stadium. Eddie Howe's side have won just one of their last five games in the Premier League.

He's scored 18 Premier League goals since joining the Magpies at the start of last season, at least 10 more than any other player at the club



Callum Wilson has scored eight goals in his last 12 Premier League matches for Newcastle. He's scored 18 Premier League goals since joining the Magpies at the start of last season, at least 10 more than any other player at the club

A victory over Liverpool can help galvanize Newcastle United's season

Newcastle United v Burnley - Premier League

Newcastle United have undergone a change in manager and a change in ownership this season. The Saudi Investment Group has taken over the Magpies and parted ways with former manager Steve Bruce.

Eddie Howe was appointed as the new manager of Newcastle United on November 8.

Newcastle United currently have one of the richest owners in world football. The club have been linked with a number of top-quality players in recent months, but could struggle to sign their transfer targets unless results improve at St James' Park.

GOAL @goal Liverpool have scored in 26 straight Premier League games 🔥 Liverpool have scored in 26 straight Premier League games 🔥 https://t.co/sFRm5wbdyJ

The club are currently part of a relegation dog-fight and are in dire need of a run of good results.

A victory over Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool could help galvanize Newcastle United's season and boost the morale of the club's officials, fans and players.

Liverpool are, however, one of the most in-form teams in Europe. The Reds have won all six of their Champions League group games this season.

They are currently in second-place in the Premier League table, one point behind leaders Manchester City.

