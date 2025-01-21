“We have other goals” - Ex-Manchester United star Paul Pogba confirms he turned down transfer to Russia as he makes feelings clear about next club

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba has opened up about his future ahead of his return to the field. The Frenchman confirmed that he has rejected offers from clubs in Russia.

Pogba has been out of action since September 2023 after he was served with a four-year doping ban. After successfully making an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in November last year, the 31-year-old's sentence was reduced to 18 months, meaning he can return to the pitch in March.

His contract with Juventus, which was set to expire in 2026, was terminated by mutual consent. Pogba's future now remains uncertain amid interest from various outfits this window.

The Manchester United academy graduate has been linked with a return to Old Trafford, having had two stints at the club. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Pogba turned down the chance to join Broke Boys FC in the Russian Media Football League, which is not affiliated with FIFA as it features influencers (via GOAL).

In an interview with French Twitch streamer AmineMaTue, Pogba spoke about his future and confirmed these reports. He said (via GOAL):

“There are proposals, then there are interesting things, and not so interesting things... Russia, all that, there have been proposals, but that's not the goal. We have other goals. A club that plays in the Champions League? Why not? If it comes, of course, why not? We always want to be in the best clubs. After that it doesn't depend on me, it depends on lots of other things.”

Paul Pogba registered 233 appearances across two stints for Manchester United, scoring 39 goals and providing 48 assists.

Ex-Manchester United star urges Paul Pogba to join Premier League side

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira has sent a message to Paul Pogba over a reunion at Craven Cottage. Like Pogba, Pereira also graduated from Manchester United's youth setup. However, he failed to establish himself at Old Trafford and went out on a series of loans before joining Fulham in 2022.

With Pogba free to join any club in the January transfer window and amid speculation of a return to the Premier League, Pereira has urged the 2018 World Cup winner to join Fulham.

In a post on Instagram, Sky Sports asked fans to name one player their club should sign this month and leave their vote in the comments section. Pereira offered his reply by tagging Pogba along with the eyes emoji, hinting at a reunion for the former Manchester United pair at Fulham.

Andreas Pereira hints at reunion with Paul Pogba

