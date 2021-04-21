"We are going game by game" - Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman sheds light on La Liga title chase

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman insists that the Catalans are concentrating on one game at a time as they enter the business end of the season.

The last 48 hours have been quite hectic for football fans around the globe, who have seen eight of the 12 founding members of the Super League distance themselves from the controversial project.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and AC Milan are yet to decide on their involvement in the Super League. However, the Catalans have to quickly put those thoughts behind them and turn their attention to Getafe, whom they face on Thursday.

Barcelona are currently third in the table, five points behind Atletico Madrid, with a game in hand. Speaking at his press conference, Koeman insisted that he is fully focused on the league after winning the Copa Del Rey.

“There are eight games left, we are going game by game. We really enjoyed the Copa del Rey final, winning and doing it the way we did. Now we have to concentrate again. Tomorrow’s game against Getafe will be complicated,” said Koeman.

The Barcelona manager shed light on the Copa Del Rey win and insisted that his team was determined to give their all to win the league.

“The image of the team in the Copa del Rey final was really good. We have been improving things for a while and the atmosphere is very good. When you are a Barça player you always want more, winning the Copa del Rey can give us a little peace of mind, but that doesn’t mean that we reduce our work or our energy. We want to fight to win La Liga, but it won’t be easy,” he added.

Koeman was asked about Barcelona target Memphis Depay, but the Dutchman refused to talk about potential signings. He said:

“Depay? I’m not talking about signings. We only focus on games and not on players who aren’t here.”

Time to show that Barcelona can win the league: Koeman

The Barcelona manager also revealed that there’s always pressure to win trophies at the club, and claimed that the time was ripe to show everyone that the Catalans can win the league.

“The pressure always exists at Barça, you have to win, play well and fight for the titles. We’ve recovered almost all the points that separated us from the league leaders, now it’s the time to show that we can win this league” said Koeman.

