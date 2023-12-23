"We are going to give treatment" - Mauricio Pochettino confirms Chelsea star will miss Wolverhampton clash because of hernia issue

Chelsea will be without Enzo Fernandez for their trip to the Molineaux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers. The two teams will meet on Christmas Eve in the league, with both sides in desperate need of points.

The Blues are currently 10th in the league with 22 points while Wolves are in 13th place with 19 points. The Blues, who already have a long list of absentees due to injuries, will also be without their Argentine midfielder Enzo.

Speaking to the media, ahead of their weekend clash, manager Mauricio Pochettino said (via Evening Standard):

“Enzo is going to be out of the game against Wolverhampton. We are going to see if he can be involved again as soon as possible. You already have the information that it was a hernia and he also didn’t feel well.

"We are going to give treatment with the doctor. For me, it is not going to be a problem. I think he is going to be as soon as possible again with the group.”

Fernandez started Chelsea's last game against Newcastle United in the mid-week EFL Cup clash (December 19). However, he was substituted in the 31st minute by Armando Broja, in what was later confirmed to be a hernia issue.

Chelsea went on to win the game 4-2 in the penalty shootout after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time. Wolves were defeated 3-0 by West Ham United in their last outing in the league.

Chelsea set to be without Reece James for four months - Reports

Chelsea captain Reece James has had an injury plagued career so far. Tipped to be one of the better full-backs in the Premier League, James is yet to realize his potential. He has been unable to play at a stretch since 2021, due to multiple injuries.

His latest hamstring injury came in Chelsea's 2-0 defeat at Everton on December 10. The English right back will now reportedly undergo surgery and as per his doctor, will be out for upto four months, according to Standard (via Daily Telegraph).

Chelsea will be happy with the return of Christopher Nkunku, who made his professional debut for the club as a substitute in the EFL Cup clash against Newcastle. The French forward converted from the spot in the shootout.

