"We are not going to give up" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes confident claim on Premier League title race despite 4-1 defeat to Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to admit defeat in the title race despite his side losing 4-1 to Manchester City on Wednesday (April 26).

The Cityzens romped to victory at the Etihad through goals from Kevin De Bruyne (2), John Stones, and Erling Haaland. Rob Holding grabbed a consolation goal from the Gunners, whose title pursuit took a massive setback.

The defeat leaves Arsenal top of the league but only two points clear of Manchester City, who have two games in hand. Despite this, Arteta was upbeat about his side still competing for the title. He said after the loss (via Chris Wheatley):

"The fact we are competing toe to toe with this [Man City] team is incredible. We are not going to give up. We have to accept that we have lost to an exceptional team and that's the level."

Arteta's side never looked like winning against a monstrous City side. They headed into the Premier League season with the main objective being a top-four finish.

However, the Gunners have surprised many with their consistency this season and were becoming favorites to win the league until three weeks ago. Yet, three consecutive draws to Liverpool (2-2), West Ham United (2-2), and Southampton (3-3) have seen their title hopes start to fade.

Arteta's men will next be in action on May 2 when they face Chelsea at the Emirates. The Spanish coach will want a reaction from his players amid their title race slump.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne praises Arsenal after 4-1 win

Kevin De Bruyne dubs Arsenal as a class team.

Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne was at his usual best, striking two brilliant efforts and providing an assist in the victory over Arsenal. The Belgian has taken his tally for the season to seven goals and 26 assists in 41 matches across competitions.

However, De Bruyne showed humility after the emphatic win over the Gunners at the Etihad. He took the time to praise City's title rivals, telling BT Sport:

“They are a class team and hard to play against. We had to be at our best today and they were."

Arsenal's sorry record against the Cityzens continued as they haven't picked up a point in the fixture since 2015. Arteta's side's defense was nervy when trying to deal with De Bruyne and Haaland, who were relentless throughout.

It wasn't a performance that the Gunners will look back fondly on but they will gain experience. Arteta has a young squad at his disposal who now know what it takes to compete with Guardiola's sensational City.

