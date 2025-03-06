"We are going to do it" – PSG boss Luis Enrique makes confident claim despite 'unfair' loss to Liverpool in Champions League last-16 first leg clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has claimed that his team will bounce back and advance to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals after their recent 1-0 loss against Liverpool.

Earlier this Wednesday (March 5), Enrique's club failed to get the better of the Anfield team in their Champions League last-16 first leg clash. Reds star Harvey Elliott netted the only goal of the contest in the 87th minute.

The Parisians, who defeated Stade Brestois 10-0 on aggregate in the play-off stage, recorded a whopping 27 shots this Wednesday. They also relished 70% possession and completed 630 passes with an accuracy of 91%.

At a post-match interview, Enrique was asked to share his honest thoughts on PSG's first loss after a 22-match unbeaten run across competitions. The former Barcelona boss responded (h/t BBC):

"I don't think it's too difficult to analyse tonight's game. We were far superior to Liverpool. We created more chances and produced a complete performance against one of Europe's top sides. Football can be unfair at times. Without a doubt [they can go through]. We've only played the first leg. We're a side with nothing to lose. If we can replicate tonight's performance, we can qualify."

Enrique, who lifted the Champions League trophy in 2015, concluded:

"We deserved more. Their best player was their goalkeeper... [Alisson Becker] was magnificent today. Today wasn't a game based on the stats or the details. We were far superior. We didn't allow Liverpool to play. They were better than us for the first five minutes but, apart from that, it was us on top. [Comeback at Anfield?] Of course, we are going to do it."

PSG will next travel to Stade Rennais for a Ligue 1 contest before taking on Liverpool at Anfield for the second leg encounter on Tuesday (March 11).

Harvey Elliott lavishes praise on Liverpool star

After scoring the winner for his side at Parc des Princes, Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott was asked to opine on Alisson Becker's brilliant performance between the sticks. He replied to TNT Sports (h/t BBC):

"He is unbelievable, the best in the world. In each and every game, he shows it and keeps us in many games. Without him, I don't know where we would be."

Earlier on Wednesday, Alisson registered nine saves and stopped a PSG side who had netted 40 goals in their past 10 overall outings. The Brazilian became the Reds goalkeeper with most Champions League clean sheets.

So far this season, Alisson has kept 12 shutouts in 26 total club matches.

