"We are going to be one of the best teams in the Premier League" - Enzo Fernandez makes bold claim ahead of Chelsea v Tottenham

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has expressed his optimism about the Blues, claiming that he believes they will be one of the best. The Argentine midfielder spoke with confidence about his hopes for his side despite their below-par start to the season.

The 2022-23 season was one to forget for Chelsea in a lot of different ways, ranging from their performance on the pitch to happenings off it. One of the silver linings for the club in the season was the £105 million signing of 22-year-old World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

The Blues had to move mountains to get a deal done for the young midfielder with minutes left in the January transfer window. Enzo Fernandez was sold on the club's project and pushed for the move to London in the final days of the window.

The Blues further strengthened their squad in the summer by adding a number of top prospects, including Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo. In an interview with Sky Sports ahead of their next league game, Fernandez revealed his confidence in the side becoming one of the best, saying:

“I think we are going to be one of the best teams in the Premier League.”

The Argentine midfielder has not been far from the truth with his assertion about the Blues. Despite their league position, they have evidently been one of the best teams in the Premier League this season, but the finer details are what has let them down.

Chelsea spent heavily to get many of the best young players in the world in their squad, but have seen very little success so far. With Mauricio Pochettino, however, the club have arguably appointed the perfect manager to mold their players into world-beaters.

Enzo Fernandez quickly becoming one of the most important Chelsea players

Chelsea signed Fernandez as a direct replacement for defensive midfielder Jorginho, and the Argentine has shown far more dynamism. He is arguably one of the best passers in Europe and is one of the first names on the team sheet at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Fernandez has struck up a relationship with Moises Caicedo in midfield, and the pair of them provide an impressive technical base for the team. The former Benfica man has missed only one game since joining the Blues in January, underlining his importance.

Chelsea have most of the tools required to be a top side in the Premier League and may be a step away from challenging for titles. They face league leaders Tottenham Hotspur away next on November 6. The game will test their young squad, and pit their manager against his former team.