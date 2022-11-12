"We gonna complete football", "Messi really gonna win" - Lionel Messi fans delighted with Argentina squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Argentina have announced their 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Lionel Messi headlines the star-studded list.

Manager Lionel Scaloni has called up 25 players currently plying their trade in the European leagues. Franco Armani, meanwhile, plays in the Argentine Primera División with River Plate.

Messi has been called up by La Albiceleste for the fifth and possibly the final time for the World Cup. Fans were eagerly awaiting Argentina's squad announcement and responded positively on Twitter to see a very well-balanced squad list.

#TodosJuntos Nuestros 26 jugadores para #Qatar2022 Un pueblo detrás de una ilusión. Una camiseta y una bandera que competirá para dejar bien parados a 45 millones de argentinos y argentinas Nuestros 26 jugadores para #Qatar2022.Un pueblo detrás de una ilusión. Una camiseta y una bandera que competirá para dejar bien parados a 45 millones de argentinos y argentinas 🇦🇷#TodosJuntos https://t.co/jjF06Erl2k

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is the highlight of the squad but has been joined by some very capable players on the list. Angel Di María, Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Lisandro Martinez, and Rodrigo De Paul are a few of the most well-known players included in the squad.

Fans are elated to see a strong squad and are backing the South American giants to go all the way in Qatar later this month. One fan said Messi winning the World Cup will complete football. He tweeted:

As expected, expectations are high for the former Barcelona man to deliver in this competition.

Peter Thad'eus😎 @Thaddeuspeter9 Messi is going to world cup Messi is going to world cup 💥

TRAPAVELLI @Trapavelli13 I really want Messi to win the world cup I really want Messi to win the world cup

Hippy B @BrandonDConway Another day closer to watching Messi lift the World Cup Another day closer to watching Messi lift the World Cup 😁

JVO @Breinsmann09 Emiliano Martínez, Lisandro Martínez, Rodrigo de Paul, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi. This is how Argentina gonna win the World Cup Emiliano Martínez, Lisandro Martínez, Rodrigo de Paul, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi. This is how Argentina gonna win the World Cup

Muhammad Roshaan @iamroshaan5 Messi is winning this year world cup Messi is winning this year world cup

wa Ingo @p_omukangu Messi is winning world cup MyMessi is winning world cup My 🐐 Messi is winning world cup

MoxleyMayhem @MoxleyMayhem22 Messi winning the World Cup with the help of Lisandro Martinez is music to my ears. #WorldCup2022 Messi winning the World Cup with the help of Lisandro Martinez is music to my ears. #WorldCup2022

Lionel Messi and Argentina head into the World Cup in top form and as strong favorites

Argentina are undefeated in their last 35 international games, picking up 24 wins and playing 11 draws. Their last defeat came against Brazil in the Copa America 2019 semi-finals.

Messi has also displayed glimpses of his Midas touch in his recent games for the national team. He has scored nine goals in his last three appearances for La Albiceleste, including five goals in one game against Estonia back in June.

The left-footed playmaker has also regained his form with PSG this season. In 18 appearances across Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League, he has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists.

B/R Football @brfootball Lionel Messi is the first player in Europe's top five leagues to reach double-digit figures in goals (11) and assists (12) in all competitions this season Lionel Messi is the first player in Europe's top five leagues to reach double-digit figures in goals (11) and assists (12) in all competitions this season 🐐 https://t.co/OsmsOGkSd2

While announcing the squad, manager Lionel Scaloni said that the dream of winning the cup has already begun. He shared that players are proud to be called up for national duty. He said (via Marca):

"The dream has already begun. This is the list of players who will defend the shirt of the Argentina National Team. They are proud to be called up and wear this shirt. Let's hope that you as fans are too. All together."

Argentina take on UAE in a friendly game on Wednesday before getting their World Cup campaign underway on 22 November against Saudi Arabia.

