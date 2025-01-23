"We gonna be run over", "Does not inspire confidence" - Manchester United fans react as star named in XI to face Rangers in UEL

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to express their disbelief in the team announced to face Rangers in the UEFA Europa League this evening. The Red Devils have been shockingly bad in recent games, winning only one regular-season game this year.

"Erickson in the middle.we gonna be run over . But I’m so happy for Collyer ."

"Eriksen in the starting line up, not as a 10, does not inspire confidence. Hope he's great, but he's shown that he's a defensive liability."

"Big game for Eriksen if he ever wants to play again"

"Rather amad be further up tbf. And rather not have eriksen playing. Too slow and not physical enough"

"Wow he absolutely does not rate Casemiro at all. Hope it’s Eriksen in the 10 role rather than Bruno. His short passing and interplay is generally better than Bruno’s and he will have to run less."

"We go again"

Manchester United hope to prove their fans wrong, deliver a solid performance at Old Trafford, and win a second game this year.

"At this moment, we are performing really badly, and our results are really bad" - Manchester United boss laments poor form

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has lamented his side's poor form in a recent interview. The English giants are in terribly poor form and are closer to the relegation zone than the top of the Premier League table.

Speaking in an interview ahead of his side's clash with Rangers in the UEFA Europa League, the Portuguese tactician discussed his side's form, saying via FotMob:

"At this moment, we are performing really badly, and our results are really bad. I'm saying the obvious. If you want, I can be delusional and say different things. But I say it as I saw it. I think it is a good thing to be really honest. You saw one thing, I saw one thing. If you are in the stadium, you can understand it, so let's face it and work on it."

Manchester United will be keen to return to good form, starting with a strong performance at home against their Scottish opposition. They are currently 10th in the Europa League table after six games.

