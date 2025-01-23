  • home icon
  • "We gonna be run over", "Does not inspire confidence" - Manchester United fans react as star named in XI to face Rangers in UEL

By Patrick Cocobassey
Modified Jan 23, 2025 19:37 GMT
Manchester United Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD7 - Source: Getty
Manchester United fans have taken to social media to express their disbelief in the team announced to face Rangers in the UEFA Europa League this evening. The Red Devils have been shockingly bad in recent games, winning only one regular-season game this year.

Following the announcement of the starting lineup to face the Scottish side, fans took to the social media platform X to lament the players set to represent them, with one post saying:

"Erickson in the middle.we gonna be run over . But I’m so happy for Collyer ."

Another post lamented the inclusion of the Danish midfielder, saying:

"Eriksen in the starting line up, not as a 10, does not inspire confidence. Hope he's great, but he's shown that he's a defensive liability."

Another post said:

"Big game for Eriksen if he ever wants to play again"

Another post said:

"Rather amad be further up tbf. And rather not have eriksen playing. Too slow and not physical enough"

Another post said:

"Wow he absolutely does not rate Casemiro at all. Hope it’s Eriksen in the 10 role rather than Bruno. His short passing and interplay is generally better than Bruno’s and he will have to run less."

The final post in our selection declared:

"We go again"

Manchester United hope to prove their fans wrong, deliver a solid performance at Old Trafford, and win a second game this year.

"At this moment, we are performing really badly, and our results are really bad" - Manchester United boss laments poor form

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has lamented his side's poor form in a recent interview. The English giants are in terribly poor form and are closer to the relegation zone than the top of the Premier League table.

Speaking in an interview ahead of his side's clash with Rangers in the UEFA Europa League, the Portuguese tactician discussed his side's form, saying via FotMob:

"At this moment, we are performing really badly, and our results are really bad. I'm saying the obvious. If you want, I can be delusional and say different things. But I say it as I saw it. I think it is a good thing to be really honest. You saw one thing, I saw one thing. If you are in the stadium, you can understand it, so let's face it and work on it."

Manchester United will be keen to return to good form, starting with a strong performance at home against their Scottish opposition. They are currently 10th in the Europa League table after six games.

Edited by Yash Singh
