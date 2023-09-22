"We have a good chance" - Arsenal star weighs in on Gunners' fight for the PL this season

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has given his thoughts on the Gooners title charge this season. He made this known while speaking to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio via [Football Italia].

The 31-year-old Italy international was close to winning the PL with Arsenal last season, but the north London club narrowly missed out on the title to Manchester City.

The Gooners were top of the league for the majority of the 2022-23 football, however, they weren't able to sustain the momentum till the end of the campaign.

The north London giants will be hoping to improve on their performance of last season and make another title challenge during the ongoing 2023-23 football campaign.

Mikel Arteta's men are already two points behind league leaders and reigning PL champions Manchester City after five games this season.

Speaking about their chances this season, midfielder, Jorginho, stated that while it's still early stages in the league, he believes that the Gooners are on the right path. In his words:

“We need to continue working on the path we have taken. There is a lot of room for improvement, but I think we are on the right path."

He continued:

“We’re only at the beginning of the season, there’s a lot to do and it’s never easy. But as I said first, we are on the right path and we have to keep our feet on the ground and work very hard because it is not easy, nothing is easy. We will see in the end where we can get but we have a good chance.”

Jorginho has so far been handed 17 minutes of football action in the PL this season. He has also made a total of three league appearances in the process.

It will be interesting to see if Jorginho and the Gooners will be able to clinch the 2023-24 PL title. Next up for the north London club will be a home game against Tottenham this weekend.

Mikel Arteta plays down injury fears surrounding Arsenal star

The Gooners boss has provided on update on star player Bukayo Saka, following injury concerns in their last game against PSV in the UEFA Champions League.

The English winger was one of the star perfomers during Arsenal's 4:0 win in mid-week, as he grabbed a goal and an asisst during the encounter.

However, there were some concerns over the player's fitness as he was substituted in the 69th minute of the game, raising fears that he may have probably picked up an injury.

Head coach Arteta, has now played down such fears, stating that Saka is currently in good condition, despite fears of an achiles issues. In his words, via [Football London]:

"He's fine. He [Saka] trained normally today so there’s nothing to report there. Every player has always pains or issues that's normal in elite sport but it's nothing to worry about."

The 22-year-old left-footed winger has already registered three goals and four assists across all competitions for Arsenal this season. He would be expected to play a key role as the Gooners face London rivals Spurs this weekend at the Emirates.