“We were not good, I was not good” - Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola opens up facing most ‘difficult’ season of his career

Pep Guardiola has admitted that the 2024/25 season has been the toughest of his career. He added that going months without a win was hard, and the job became more demanding.

Speaking to the media ahead of their match against Southampton, Guardiola stated that Manchester City did not turn up in a lot of matches but have done well to bounce back. He believes qualification to the UEFA Champions League next season is important and said via Tribal Football:

"It's been the most difficult, that's for sure. It's been more demanding (than previous seasons), yeah. Much more. When you don't win, it's more demanding, emotionally, preparing, with the moods and everything. So it's been more difficult. It's been more difficult than the previous seasons, when we played for the titles. We didn't win one game for many months and we were unable to win a lot of games. It's demanding when you don't win. It's a business and you have to win games, otherwise you can't be here."

"We represent the fans, we represent the club and you have to do your job as best as possible. This season, we didn't do that. We were at the highest standard and we dropped. Even with that, I would say it could be worse. We were not good, I was not good, but we didn't give up. That's why we're here, still fighting to qualify for the Champions League. That is a big, big prize and we're in the final of the FA Cup. So we were still there, I was there and the players were there. Not our best, but we didn't give up.”

Manchester City sit 3rd in the Premier League table with 64 points. They can go level with 2nd-placed Arsenal with a win, but will remain behind the Gunners on goal difference unless they thrash the relegated side by 9+ goals.

Manchester City can still finish the season with a trophy

Manchester City are in the FA Cup final this season and can end the season on a high. They face Crystal Palace in the final, a year after losing to Manchester United in the same competition's final.

Pep Guardiola's side were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Real Madrid. They lost 6-3 on aggregate in the playoffs after finishing 22nd in the league phase.

Manchester City were on a 4-season winning streak in the Premier League. Liverpool have won the league this season, with three matches left in the league.

