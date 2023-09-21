"We did some good things, but we have many things to improve still" - Bruno Fernandes speaks out after Manchester United's loss to Bayern

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has said that overall, his side did well at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 20. The Portuguese star also admitted that they did not make the most of their chances and were hurt when the hosts took the lead against the run of play.

Speaking to the media after the loss in the UEFA Champions League opener, Fernandes was ruing the missed chance early in the game. He has backed his side to improve and was quoted by The Independent as saying:

"We tried to keep on the ball and find the spaces where we could have hurt them. We had a big chance at the beginning where we could have gone 1-0 [ahead] and we didn't score. After, Bayern had their chance and scored."

He added:

"Obviously, it is always difficult coming from behind against Bayern. You know how tough and strong they are. But, I think overall, we did some good things. But we have many things to improve still."

Manchester United scored two late goals against Bayern at the Allianz Arena, with Casemiro getting on the scoresheet twice (88' & 95'). However, they ended up losing 4-3, with Mathys Tel scoring once in injury time between the two goals from the Brazilian midfielder.

Rasmus Hojlund also scored for Manchester United while Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane scored for the Bavarians.

Bruno Fernandes wants Manchester United side to take responsibility

Bruno Fernandes has said that the Manchester United squad needs to take responsibility for the loss and not just goalkeeper Andre Onana. The Cameroonian goalkeeper made a huge error, leading to Bayern's first goal.

Fernandes was quoted by The Independent as saying:

"It's not about Andre. Andre is a great goalkeeper. He will keep giving us a lot of points, a lot of saves. He hasn't to take any blame for nothing. We have to take the blame as a team, that we're going to go through this moment together because we are strong as a team."

He added:

"I think what everyone has to do is to do their own job and look at themselves first. That's what I do as a player, not as a captain – as a person and first point. I think everyone does that and I think today it wasn't the case that not everyone was doing the best for the team or trying to fight for getting the result. I think everyone did that."

Manchester United next face Burnley away in the Premier League on September 23. They will then take on Crystal Palace twice in five days - once in the Carabao Cup and the other in the league.