"We got scammed big time with him", "Not a Real Madrid caliber player" - Fans unhappy with Los Blancos star despite win over Sevilla

Fans have taken to X to express their dissatisfaction with Real Madrid star Endrick despite the side's win over Sevilla. The two sides clashed in LaLiga on Sunday, May 18, with Los Blancos winning 2-0 at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Having already lost the league crown to rivals Barcelona with two games to go, Madrid approached the tie to finish the season on a high in second place. Manager Carlo Ancelotti fielded a strong offensive lineup, which saw Endrick lead the attack alongside Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler.

Los Blancos had the numerical advantage just 12 minutes into the tie after Loic Balde was sent off for a last-man challenge on Kylian Mbappe. The visitors, however, failed to bank on the advantage as the first half ended goalless.

A few minutes into the second half, Sevilla were reduced by another man, with Isaac Romero getting his marching orders for a horrendous tackle on Aurelien Tchouameni. The referee initially issued a yellow card but reversed his decision after a VAR review.

Real Madrid eventually broke the deadlock in the 75th minute through Mbappe off a Luka Modric assist. Jude Bellingham made it 2-0 three minutes from regulation time to seal a deserved win for Ancelotti's side.

However, fans were unhappy with Endrick as the Brazilian forward performed below par despite getting an opportunity to prove his worth. He landed just one shot on target, created one chance, and had only three touches in the opposition's box before he was substituted for Victor Munoz in the 58th minute (via FotMob).

One fan on X called for the club to sell the 18-year-old, writing :

"It's time to admit that we got scammed big time with Endrick. He is not a €60M talent at all. Cut your losses before its too late Florentino."

"Endrick is not a Real Madrid caliber player, he needs to go out on loan," another disappointed fan tweeted.

"Send Endrick back to Palmeiras," a fan wrote.

"Endrick is horrible," another fan commented.

"Endrick is so garbage just sell him," yet another fan tweeted.

"Endrick has been given more chances to play by Ancelotti but he does not use those chances to be his advantage to do better he will lack game play when all things are sorted next season so he must pull up his socks," chimed in one fan.

Endrick joined Real Madrid last summer from Palmeiras but has struggled for regular minutes, making only two starts from 21 league appearances. He has managed seven goals and one assist in 36 outings across competitions this season.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid will now wrap up their 2024-25 campaign with a home game against Real Sociedad on Sunday, May 25. Los Blancos will end the season with just one trophy - the UEFA Super Cup - having lost the league, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de España to rivals Barcelona.

With Carlo Ancelotti set to depart at the end of the season, the Spanish giants will look to life under Xabi Alonso, who is rumored to be the next manager. The Spanish manager will lead Madrid to the FIFA Club World Cup set to kick off in the summer.

