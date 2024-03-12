"We are this gritty, annoying pain" – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sends message to Arsenal and Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has issued a warning to Arsenal and Manchester City, asserting that his team will be in the thick of the Premier League title race this season.

Earlier this Sunday (March 10), the Reds played out a thrilling 1-1 Premier League draw against defending champions Manchester City at Anfield. They boasted 53% possession and registered 19 shots compared to the visitors' 10 after an excellent second half display.

Expand Tweet

Following Liverpool's potential title-deciding match against Manchester City, Klopp was asked to comment on the ongoing battle for the 2023-24 Premier League title. He replied to Liverpoolfc.com:

"We are this gritty, annoying pain you will not get rid of. That's the idea. In our situation, we cannot now run away from other teams."

Sharing his honest thoughts on current leaders Arsenal, Klopp added:

"Arsenal are in incredible shape, the last five or six games I saw them, which were outstanding, they played pretty much exactly the same lineup. No [Gabriel] Martinelli but then you have [Leandro] Trossard, that's good as well! We just have to fight through to be there."

Queried to opine on the Reds' 1-1 draw against City, Klopp responded:

"It was a wonderful football game, I have to say. It's a point. We proved we are rightly in the mix, and that's it."

As things stand, Arsenal are atop the Premier League table with 64 points from 28 matches with a goal difference of +46. Meanwhile, Liverpool are second with same number of points as the Gunners and Manchester City are third with 63 points from 28 matches so far.

Expand Tweet

Liverpool, Arsenal keen to sign 22-year-old

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool and Arsenal are in the transfer race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho. They are likely to face a difficult time luring the Colombian star away from his team due to his £51 million asking price.

Pacho, 22, has cemented himself as a vital starter for Frankfurt since arriving from Royal Antwerp for a fee of close to £8 million last July. So far, he has started all 35 of his appearances across competitions, helping the German outfit record 10 clean sheets along the way.

Last season, Pacho shot to fame due to his brilliant performances for Antwerp. He laid out an assist in 50 overall outings for them, lifting both the Belgian Pro League title and the Belgian Cup in the process.