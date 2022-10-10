"We cannot be happy with his absence" - PSG boss Christophe Galtier says PSG will look to find other solutions due to Lionel Messi's injury 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier recently opened up on Lionel Messi's absence due to injury.

The Parisians are set to take on Benfica in the UEFA Champions League at home on October 11.

Their last game against the Portuguese outfit ended in a 1-1 draw. Messi scored the only goal for the French club through a spectacular curling effort after linking up with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr.

However, the Argentine had to be withdrawn during the tail end of the game as he suffered an injury. The Parisians' No. 30 was also unable to make the squad for his team's Ligue 1 clash against Stade de Reims on October 9, which ended on 0-0.

While talking to the media ahead of the upcoming Champions League clash, Galtier opened up on Messi's absence, as he said (via RMC Sport):

"Messi felt discomfort in his calf during the first game against Benfica. He thought he could take part in tomorrow's game, but in the end, he is limited. He is better but he still has this unpleasant feeling. He preferred to abstain. We will see the evolution but it is very likely that he will be present against Marseille."

The French coach further went on to add:

"We know the importance of Leo in our game, his state of form and the connection he can have with the other players. We cannot be happy with his absence. But we will have to find other situations, other connections to bring danger to the Portuguese defence."

Graeme Souness made his pick between Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness recently picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Messi.

The Portuguese forward scored his 700th club goal as Manchester United defeated Everton on October 10.

Souness picked him over the PSG playmaker as he told talkSPORT:

"See Ronaldo has done it in the big leagues, hasn’t he? Messi has huffed and puffed in the French league. He obviously did the business in Spain and in the Champions League."

He further added:

“Which for me was taking the argument away as why he wasn’t such a player for Argentina. Because he’s still playing against the same players in the Champions League every fortnight and making them look like schoolboys. But Cristiano has done it in three leagues now.”

The Argentine has scored eight goals and provided eight assists in 13 matches for PSG in all competitions this season.

