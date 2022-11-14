"We are not happy about that at all" - Manchester United superstar sends strong message against Qatar hosting 2022 FIFA World Cup

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes sent a strong message against Qatar hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After United's 2-1 away win against Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday (November 13), the Portugal international told Sky Sports (via UtdDistrict):

"We know the surroundings of the World Cup, what has been in the past few weeks, past few months, about the people that have died on the construction of the stadiums. We are not happy about that at all."

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣️ Bruno Fernandes: "We know the surroundings of the World Cup, what has been in the past few weeks, past few months, about the people that have died on the construction of the stadiums. We are not happy about that at all." [Sky Sports] 🗣️ Bruno Fernandes: "We know the surroundings of the World Cup, what has been in the past few weeks, past few months, about the people that have died on the construction of the stadiums. We are not happy about that at all." [Sky Sports]

He added:

"We want football to be for everyone, everyone has to be included and involved in a World Cup because a World Cup is the world. It's for everyone, it doesn't matter who. These kind of things I think should not happen at any time..."

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣️ Bruno Fernandes: "We know the surroundings of the World Cup, what has been in the past few weeks, past few months, about the people that have died on the construction of the stadiums. We are not happy about that at all." [Sky Sports] 🗣️ Bruno Fernandes: "We know the surroundings of the World Cup, what has been in the past few weeks, past few months, about the people that have died on the construction of the stadiums. We are not happy about that at all." [Sky Sports] 🗣️ Bruno Fernandes: "We want football to be for everyone, everyone has to be included and involved in a World Cup because a World Cup is the world. It's for everyone, it doesn't matter who. These kind of things I think should not happen at any time..." [Sky Sports] twitter.com/UtdDistrict/st… 🗣️ Bruno Fernandes: "We want football to be for everyone, everyone has to be included and involved in a World Cup because a World Cup is the world. It's for everyone, it doesn't matter who. These kind of things I think should not happen at any time..." [Sky Sports] twitter.com/UtdDistrict/st…

Fernandes further said:

"But for a World Cup it's more than football, it's a party for fans, players, something that's a joy to watch, should be done in a better way."

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict 🗣️ Bruno Fernandes: "But for a World Cup it's more than football, it's a party for fans, players, something that's a joy to watch, should be done in a better way." [Sky Sports] 🗣️ Bruno Fernandes: "But for a World Cup it's more than football, it's a party for fans, players, something that's a joy to watch, should be done in a better way." [Sky Sports]

A Guardian report from 2021, as reported by BBC, revealed that 6,500 workers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and other countries died in Qatar during the construction works related to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, the Qatari government refuted those numbers, saying that they recorded only 37 deaths between 2014 and 2020 with three of them due to work-related issues. Alcohol restrictions and anti-LGBTQ+ laws are some of the other reasons why many have voiced objections against the World Cup being hosted in Qatar.

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter recently admitted that awarding the tournament to Qatar was a 'mistake'.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praises Alejandro Garnacho for his performance against Fulham ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Fulham FC v Manchester United - Premier League

The clash against Fulham ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup ended in a 2-1 win for Manchester United. Alejandro Garnacho scored a last-ditch winner to secure all three points in the Red Devils' last game before the World Cup.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Alejandro Garnacho had a big impact in the win, he [finished] also, then the spotlight is on that and that is also justified because it was a great finish, because that is what you expect from subs coming in. I am really happy with his progress. We have an extra player in the squad and I'm happy for the academy that we bring out the player, the coaches, really well done, good work, great.

"But also, I want to emphasise the way we scored that goal all the way from the back to the front, outplayed, composure and I think it was a massive brilliant assist from Christian Eriksen."

Manchester United will play two friendlies during the World Cup break. They will face Cadiz and Real Betis on December 7 and 10, respectively.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes