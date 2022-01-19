"We are not happy" - Arrizabalaga reveals where Chelsea have to improve after disappointing Brighton draw

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has expressed displeasure at dropping points again in the Premier League. The Blues drew 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion for the second time this season, despite taking the lead in both games.

Chelsea have all but fallen out of the Premier League title race. They are now 12 points behind Manchester City despite playing a game more than the league leaders.

The Blues have dropped points quite often in the last two months and that has seen them slip away from the top spot. They are now in danger of falling out of the top four.

Speaking to Chelsea's club website, Kepa confirmed the players are not happy after missing out on another win. He said:

"We are not happy of course, we dropped two points and we didn't play well. In both games, at home and here, we scored first and were in a good position to control the game, but they played a very physical game, one against one in all the pitch. It's not easy to control the game against Brighton. You have space behind the line, you have a chance to go one against one, but in the same way they have those chances. It was a very open game. We had to create more chances. We had opportunities near the box to go one against one, to shoot, and maybe that's something we have to improve."

Kepa furious as Chelsea fail to defend set-piece

Kepa has gone on to claim they should have clinched all three points on Tuesday night against Brighton if they had concentrated on defending set-pieces.

He added:

"Of course there is disappointment and frustration. We only got a point because they scored from a set-piece. We worked a lot, we ran a lot, but in small details we lost two points. Set-pieces are about concentration, about focus and taking your man. We have to look at ourselves, not outside, and improve. There is not one solution. We are working on it, trying to find solutions."

The Blues face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday before they get a four-day break for the first time since November.

