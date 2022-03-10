"We are not happy about it" - Thomas Tuchel sheds light on Chelsea star's rumored transfer agreement with Barcelona 

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that he and the club are not happy about rumors of Andreas Christensen agreeing a deal with Barcelona.

The Danish centre-back will be out of contract in the summer and is yet to sign on the dotted line to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

There have been rumors that claim Christensen has agreed to join (h/t Marca) Barcelona on a five-year deal for a free transfer over the summer.

The Guardian @guardian ‘You can fulfil any dream here’: Tuchel urges Christensen to stay at Chelsea theguardian.com/football/2022/… ‘You can fulfil any dream here’: Tuchel urges Christensen to stay at Chelsea theguardian.com/football/2022/…

Tuchel admitted that there is a possibility that Christensen could leave the club, and the club are not happy about the speculation of him leaving for another club.

The German said:

“Well it’s in doubt. We hear the rumours and the situation with Andreas is also since many weeks clear. And we are not happy about it. Because we, I, me personally and club representatives, we think that it’s best for him to stay – and we rely heavily on him.

Tuchel added:

“He did not sign yet, so you cannot not communicate. This is also a signal to us. And the communication from his side is that he did not sign until now. So we have to consider the possibility that he leaves us. Will we like it? No. Will we live with it? Yes. Things are not personal, never, never should be personal. But this can happen.”

Chelsea have an important summer transfer window ahead

Chelsea are yet to secure Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen to long-term contracts, so they will need to act soon.

The Blues need to plan ahead as there is a real possibility that the centre-back duo will leave as free agents in the summer.

Losing Christensen would be a blow for the Blues as he has been at the club for nearly a decade now and knows the club inside out.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Thomas Tuchel hopes Andreas Christensen seizes the opportunity to become a "huge player" at Chelsea and ignores speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona Thomas Tuchel hopes Andreas Christensen seizes the opportunity to become a "huge player" at Chelsea and ignores speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona 🔵💪

The Dane played a key role for the Blues last season as they lifted their second ever Champions League title.

Changing the centre-back set-up over the summer will require some acclimatization time next season, so Chelsea will have to prepare for the subsequent changes.

Despite Christensen’s rumored exit, he will be a key player for the Blues in the coming months. They are still alive in the FA Cup and the Champions League, and will hope to push Manchester City for the Premier League title as well.

