"We are not happy about it" - Thomas Tuchel sheds light on Chelsea star's rumored transfer agreement with Barcelona 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the Blues are not happy about Andreas Christensen's proposed transfer to Barcelona.

The Denmark international has just a few months left on his current deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit and is yet to commit terms to a fresh contract. Speculation is rife that he has agreed a deal to join Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer.

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that the defender's future is uncertain. He also stated Chelsea's displeasure over reports linking Christensen with a move to Barcelona, although the club will live with this if it happens.

“Well it’s in doubt. We hear the rumours and the situation with Andreas is also since many weeks clear. And we are not happy about it. Because we, I, me personally and club representatives, we think that it’s best for him to stay – and we rely heavily on him."

“He did not sign yet, so you cannot not communicate. This is also a signal to us. And the communication from his side is that he did not sign until now. So we have to consider the possibility that he leaves us. Will we like it? No. Will we live with it? Yes. Things are not personal, never, never should be personal. But this can happen," he added.

Andreas Christensen came through the famed Chelsea academy and made his first-team debut in 2013. A two-year loan spell with Borussia Monchengladbach saw his stock rise and big things were expected from him upon his return to Stamford Bridge in 2017.

However, things have not gone according to plan and the Denmark international currently finds himself down the pecking order in defense.

Tuchel still believes Christensen has a future at Chelsea

Christensen will be a free agent this summer unless he agrees a renewal in the coming months.

Despite the current uncertainties surrounding the club, Thomas Tuchel still believes Christensen's future is best served by remaining at Stamford Bridge.

He urged the 25-year-old to remain in west London but stated that he would not take any proposed move personally.

“I think it’s a crucial point in his Chelsea career at the moment. I think it’s a crucial point where he has the chance, at the perfect age and the perfect moment, regarding the situation, the system we play, the guys who play at his side," said Tuchel.

“Considering all these circumstances, it’s for me, the decisive moment for him to step up and be a huge Chelsea player for the next years. If he decides otherwise I will not take it personally and it’s – in the end – not important if I understand it or not. But I will treat him as my player until the very last day, if he behaves how he has behaved,” he added.

Andreas Christensen's current contract with the Blues will expire in the summer and the uncertainties surrounding the club's ownership makes any renewal even more complicated.

