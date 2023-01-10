“We hardly know each other” – Lionel Messi cracks joke about connection with Neymar as Brazilian returns to PSG training 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi joked about his friendship with Neymar after a training session with Ligue 1 giants. The legendary forward has just returned from leading Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar.

Messi took part in team training on Monday (January 9). He was in high spirits after his triumphant FIFA World Cup campaign. He posted on his Instagram story a picture of himself and Neymar. He jokingly captioned it:

“We hardly know each other (laughing face)"

The Argentine icon lifted the World Cup trophy and was handed the Golden Ball for his exploits in Qatar. He scored seven goals and provided three assists in seven appearances.

He headed to the tournament in the Middle East in scintillating form with PSG, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 19 games across competitions. Neymar has similarly been in sensational form, scoring 15 goals and contributing 13 assists in 21 matches.

Their friendship stems back to their days playing alongside one another for Barcelona in La Liga. They were reunited in 2021 when the Argentine left the Nou Camp and arrived at the Parc des Princes on a free transfer.

The duo look set to line up alongside one another for the first time since the World Cup tournament break when PSG face Angers on Wednesday (January 11). Christophe Galtier's side are top of Ligue 1, with 14 wins, two draws and one defeat in 17 fixtures.

Neymar congratulated PSG teammate Messi on winning the FIFA World Cup

The Brazilian (left) congratulated his Parisian teammate.

Neymar endured a heartbreaking exit from the FIFA World Cup with Brazil. Selecao were eliminated in the quarterfinals, losing 4-2 to Croatia on penalties. The PSG attacker scored two goals and provided an assist in three appearances.

Brazil were favorites to win the tournament until their shock exit to Vatreni. Argentina soon moved into pole position to win their third World Cup. Messi was instrumental in leading his side to the illustrious trophy.

Despite his agonizing elimination, Neymar congratulated his longtime teammate on the victory in the Middle East. He uploaded a picture of the Argentine with the trophy on his Instagram account with the caption:

"Congrats Brother."

The Brazilian may get the opportunity to win the tournament again when the 2026 FIFA World Cup swings around. He will be 34 by then, but Selecao fans are hopeful he will still be a part of the squad.

