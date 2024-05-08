“We hate it” - PSG midfielder expresses disappointment, says ‘ball just wouldn’t go in’ after Champions League exit

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Fabian Ruiz expressed his disappointment after their UEFA Champions League exit against Borussia Dortmund. They lost 2-0 on aggregate against the German side in the semi-finals.

The Parisians hosted Dortmund at the Parc des Princes for the second leg of the semi-final on Tuesday, May 7. They trailed the tie 1-0 from the first leg last week. The hosts started well and created decent opportunities but failed to capitalise on them.

PSG then hit the post in the second half just minutes before Mats Hummels scored for Borussia Dortmund in the 50th minute. As the French side pushed to find a goal, Kylian Mbappe and Vitinha also rattled the crossbar. Overall, they hit the woodwork six times across two legs, just one less than Dortmund's total shots on target.

After the game, Fabian Ruiz expressed his disappointment at the Champions League exit, telling Canal Plus (via PSG Talk):

“I believe they took advantage of the opportunities they had. Whether it was in the first leg or the second, they were more effective. We created plenty of chances in both matches, hit the post several times, and faced goalkeeper saves. We left everything on the pitch; the supporters were incredible until the last second. Unfortunately, we lost."

He rued his side's missed opportunities, saying:

“The feeling after the match? It’s sadness. We gave our all, left it all out there. We had big dreams in this competition. We generated numerous opportunities to win the match, but the ball just wouldn’t go in. We’re sad, and we hate it, but that’s football. Sometimes, it’s not just about the chances we create. We have to keep going.”

The Parisians had 30 attempts on goal in the second leg, with five being on target while Dortmund had 3/7 on target.

PSG set unwanted record after Champions League exit

The Parisians are still searching for their maiden Champions League trophy and came close in the 2019-20 season, losing to Bayern Munich in the final. They had a good opportunity to reach the final again this season but faltered against a resolute Borussia Dortmund side.

In doing so, PSG also set an unwanted record. They hit the woodwork six times against Dortmund and overall, 12 times in their 2023-24 Champions League campaign. It's the most by any team since the 2003-04 season.

While their search for Champions League glory continues, PSG have done well domestically this season. They are set to win the Ligue 1, sitting nine points above AS Monaco with a game in hand. They've also reached the Coupe de France final, where they will face Olympique Lyon.

Dortmund, meanwhile, will face either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the Champions League final.